Dr. Oz Show: Foods that Trigger Migraines

Today, 4/29/2019, Dr. Oz shares information that was supplied to him on certain foods that can trigger migraines. If you are one of the many that suffer from these debilitating symptoms of seeing lights, pressure in your head and face, and nausea stay away from these foods.

Migraines can be triggered by all kinds of different factors — stress, weather, hormones, and allergies — and every sufferer’s triggers are different. However, when it comes to blinding migraines, food is definitely a common thread, and some of the most common foods that trigger migraines contain an amino acid called tyramine.

But, foods without tyramine can be triggers too. Healthy foods that people are usually encouraged to eat can even set off a headache of unimaginable proportions. Unfortunately, it’s sometimes hard to know what your own personal triggers are, and what seems to be a benign snack can totally knock you on your ass.

For that reason, you might want to consider completely eliminating these foods if you are prone to migraines — or at least pay attention the next time they’re a part of your meal so you’ll know if they’re a trigger for you.

Below we list them and tell you why you should avoid them.

Aged cheese, pickles & fermented food

These foods contain high levels of tyramine, which is especially high in any aged and fermented foods.

Alcohol & red wine

Although any type of alcohol can trigger a migraine, red wine and dark liquors are the most common culprits due to their high levels of tyramine. The substance is also found in some beers. Alcohol also causes dehydration, which can lead to headaches.

Artificial sweeteners

Aspartame is a common artificial sweetener found in diet drinks and low-cal desserts and is sold as a sugar replacement. If you are prone to migraines, skip the artificial sweeteners.

Chocolate

Chocolate is another food that contains tyramine. Whether it’s because of the amount consumed or that many women crave it during stress and hormonal changes, it’s a common migraine trigger.

Citrus fruits

It seems odd for citrus to trigger migraines, but an increasing number of sufferers report that citrus is a trigger.

Fast food & hot dogs

Monosodium glutamate, or MSG, sulfites, and nitrates are common food additives used in many shelf-stable foods that have been known to trigger migraines. Seasonings, broths and canned soups are also known to contain high amounts of these additives.

Nuts & peanut butter

Although sources of lean protein, nuts, and peanut butter join the list of foods high in tyramine. If tyramine is a major migraine trigger for you, skip or limit the legumes and nut butter.

Salty food

Sodium is an essential mineral our bodies need to survive, but most of us get way more than is necessary. Often prepackaged food is high in sodium along with other food additives that trigger migraines.

Ref. sheknows.com, womenshealth.org, achenet.org

Photo courtesy of Bing via medicaldaily.com