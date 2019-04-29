Places That Are “Cool” To Travel To This Summer

Do you love to travel? Are you planning to go somewhere different this summer but you want to avoid the sweltering temperatures that we have to endure during these months? Being overheated can make the dreamiest of places miserable. How about we suggest these spots for you to think about that are sure to astound the artist in you and the explorer.

Top 10 Cooler Environmental Places to Travel in the Summer

Victoria, British Columbia. This is a worldwide hotspot for summer travelers. The average temperature during the summer months is 68 degrees! There are tons to do, from whale watching to music and theater festivals. The backdrop of the port is historic architectural perfection. The Butchart Gardens are a flower lover’s delight. Reykjavik, Iceland. Iceland’s capital has an average temperature of only 58 deg. 20 hours of sunlight, to boot! A spot for the avid photographer. Rio de Janeiro. During the summer months, the hotel rates go up but you can stretch your dollar further in other areas. Beautiful scenery, great food, and lots of entertainment. Easter Island, Chili. The best months to go here are June and October. Rates are cheaper and the rainy months are in-between. The average temperature for the summer months is 68 deg. Anchorage, Alaska. Summer is peak for tourist to this destination, usually by cruise. The average temperature is mid-60’s to low-70’s. Buenos Aires, Argentina. July and August are their off-seasons. Temperatures are in the 50’s and 60’s. Many of the attractions are still open and rates are down. Queenstown, New Zealand. If you love extreme sports from skiing to hiking, this is your 50 deg. destination during the summer. Cape Town, South Africa. Cape Town is a tremendous bargain during the winter months (June-August) so you can expect to score a solid deal on a hotel stay and have very few tourists to contend with as you explore the city. Better yet, the average high temperature in July is still a balmy 68 degrees. Melbourne, Australia. Summer in America marks winter in Melbourne so be sure to pack plenty of layers if visiting between June and August. Still, you’ll enjoy fewer crowds and benefit from a loaded events schedule, including food, wine, music and film festivals. Cape Island, Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island stands out for its rugged coastline but boasts so much more beyond its gorgeous scenery, including the Fortress of Louisbourg, the largest historical reconstruction of its kind in North America.

