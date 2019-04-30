TODAY Researches the Hottest Mother’s Day Gifts

Today, 4/30.2019, TODAY on NBC, gives us a list of the hottest gifts for your mom on Mother’s Day this year. TODAY Editorial Director, Meena Duerson, helped find the perfect gift for your mom (or yourself) by combing the internet, polling every mom they knew and gathering data on some of the bestselling products at their favorite retailers for the ultimate wish list.

“Q&A a Day For Moms: A 5-Year Journal,” $12 (originally $17), Amazon. This five-year journal helps to capture those moments that seem to fly by for moms. With a page dedicated to every day of the year, in the end, you’ll have a journal full of half a decade worth of memories LovePop 3D Cards, $13. These beautiful 3D creations were inspired by the Asian art of sliceform kirigami. These intricate pop-up cards are nice enough to display in your home. The Mug, $36, East Fork. East Fork, a pottery company based in Asheville, North Carolina, launched this mug in mid-March and every time they’ve been restocked they sell out within the day. The popular design took over a year to develop (in part because they’ve wanted to make sure the handle was just right). It’s the kind of piece Mom will treasure for years and use every day. Alidia Ring, $44, BaubleBar. Not only is the Alidia Ring BaubleBar’s bestselling ring, but it’s also a celebrity favorite! Julia Roberts was recently spotted wearing the rings. When it launched on the site last spring it sold out in three days and racked up a waiting list of over 10,000 people. Mini Alidia Ring, $44, BaubleBar. The newest addition to the Alidia ring family is the Mini! According to the company, fans were clamoring for a thinner version of the ring so they could stack multiple colors together. BaubleBar delivered. The Mini Alidia Rings were launched just last month. Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger, $100, UncommonGoods. It’s perfect for grandparents who might not be comfortable with text messages — all you need to do to read the message is open the top! The screen will display the sweet message and and remind Grandma how much you care. Marama Personalized Disc Necklace, $36, GLDN. Each piece is handmade in La Conner, Washington so it’s a totally unique gift for Mom. You can choose between gold, rose gold and silver and we love the idea of layering a few necklaces emblazoned with each kid’s name. Rothy’s Shoes, $125-165, Rothy’s. It seems like every mom we know wants Rothy’s for Mother’s Day and we have a feeling mom-to-be Meghan Markle might have something to do with it: The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a pair of Rothy’s on tour in Australia. They’re made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and have re-purposed over 29 million plastic bottles to date. They’re also machine-washable so you’ll be able to wear them for years. Landon Carryall Bag, $185, Dagne Dover. The Landon Carryall Bag from Dagne Dover is the ultimate in organized chic with pockets for your water bottle, laptop, a separate bag for your shoes and an attached pocket for knick-knacks. It comes in five different sizes and the company just launched seven new colors for spring.

