Dr. Oz Show Today: Home Remedies for Headaches

Today, 5/2/2019, Dr. Oz discusses the different types of headaches that can come on suddenly and ways to help relieve them at home. Headaches, and in the most severe form migraines, can cause a lot of problems. Whether it’s disrupting your sleep, your workflow, or your weekend, headaches are an unnecessary pain.

Give one or all of these home remedies a try to alleviate your pain and relieve your headache or migraine.

Buy Drugstore Pain Relievers. While acetaminophen is most commonly thought of as the best drug for headache relief, naproxen and ibuprofen have been proven to be even more effective. Both drugs do a good job of decreasing inflammation and reducing the pain in your head. Consider giving gel capsules a try too as they will help you find relief faster.

Use Peppermint Oil. Peppermint oil is a natural remedy that may help calm your system during a mild or severe headache. Peppermint has anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm spasms and soothe nerves. Rub a small amount of oil on both of your temples and try your best to relax while it takes effect.

Maintain a Regular Schedule. Migraines are the most severe form of headaches in which one side of the head – usually above the eye or on the temple – throbs and makes you sensitive to light and noise and can even cause nausea. Irregularity in schedules can sometimes bring on migraines so make sure you get a normal amount of sleep and don’t skip meals to ensure your migraine goes away and doesn’t come back.

Try and Relax. A lot of times headaches can be brought on by excessive stress. Sometimes the best way to relieve the pain and make sure the headache doesn’t return is to relax your body and your mind. Try sitting in silence without any distractions, taking a bath, or trying your hand at meditation to help yourself unwind.

Drink Plenty of Water. Dehydration can be one of the main causes of headaches. If you feel a headache coming on make sure to drink a lot of water to ease the pain and help it disappear faster. Additionally, drink the recommended eight glasses of water per day to ensure that dehydration will not cause unnecessary headaches.

Minimize Screen Time. Too much exposure to electronic screens can cause headaches, especially behind your eyes. Set a time at the end of the day where all screens (phones, computers, tablets, TVs, e-readers, etc) will be turned off for the night to give your eyes and brain a rest.

Eat Foods High in Magnesium. Magnesium helps stabilize blood vessels which can minimize the pounding and throbbing in your head. Eating a diet that is full of magnesium-rich foods like almonds and spinach may help prevent severe headaches and keep you healthy overall.

Add Ginger into Your Diet. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties which are great for relieving headaches. Eating ginger will ensure inflammation in your entire body is reduced. But, if you have a headache or feel one coming on, drinking ginger tea may help to soothe you.

