Best and Worst Cruise Lines Around the World

Cruiseline released a list of the best and worst cruise liners around the world. If you are looking to book a cruise this year, take a look-see. Whether you want to be in the lap of luxury or simply travel to a port, you sure don’t want to be miserable. Below are real reviews from actual travelers and assigns each cruise line an overall average rating based on these customer reviews.

Let’s take a look at the 15 best and worst cruise lines out there as ranked by passengers:

BEST:

AmaWaterways– 4.5 Stars! A leader in the River Cruise industry, they have a fleet of 20 ships which offer multi-day excursions throughout Europe, Asia, and Africa. If your idea of a perfect cruise is one with fewer crowds, you’ll enjoy the fact that AmaWaterway’s largest ships only hold 164 passengers. AmaWaterway received an average of 4.5 stars out of 5 with reviews highlighting the comfortable, spotless staterooms and excellent service and dining. The price is more but worth it! Disney Cruise Line- 4.3 Stars. Family fun brings the magic of the Disney Parks experience to the high seas with their fleet of 4 ocean liners. With sailing destinations including Alaska, Caribbean, Bahamas, Canada & New England, California Coast, Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, Panama Canal, and Transatlantic, it’s almost guaranteed there’s a destination to suit your family. This cruise line is great for travelers with children. Celebrity – 3.9 Stars. Celebrity Cruises was voted the “Best Premium Cruise Line” for 7 consecutive years as per Travel Weekly Reader Awards. With 10 ships and 3 classes ranging in occupancy from 3046 on the high end, all the way to the intimate 98 passenger Celebrity Xpedition, you’re likely to find a ship to suit your needs. Favorite destinations include Australia and New Zealand, Bermuda, Hawaii, Europe, Galapagos, and South America. Holland America – 3.8 Stars. This cruise liner has been taking cruisers to historic and exotic destinations around the world for over 140 years. Their fleet of 15 spacious and comfortable mid-size ships offer more than 500 sailings each year and include destinations on all 7 continents of the world. This line is generally geared for multi-generational families or older more seasoned travelers as it focuses on professional service and relaxation over sporty recreational and flashy children’s activities. Oceania Cruises – 3.8 Stars. They currently have a fleet of 5 ships including 3 former Renaissance vessels, they are the world’s largest upper-premium cruise line. Oceania received a 3.8-star overall rating by reviewers, of which 76% were couples. This reaffirms the review sites claims that this cruise line is best suited for sophisticated couples and friends who appreciate great wood, wine, art, and service. Details like Ralph Lauren designed suites, onboard cooking school, and wine pairing restaurants make this cruise line all the more enjoyable.

WORST:

Avalon Waterways-Complaints from passengers include such issues as slow wifi on board, a very noisy dining room, little independent exploration time during shore days and food that doesn’t quite compare to that of large ocean cruisers. Norwegian Cruise Lines-Complaints from passengers include the small size of cabin rooms, an excess of smoking areas on board and too many specialty food restaurants (that cost extra) with little focus on food quality. Viking River Cruises-Some complaints from passengers include last- minute itinerary changes, small cabin rooms, and expensive rates. Costa Cruises-The 3.2-star rating on Cruiseline.com is the result of reviews claiming staff can be unhelpful and even rude, food is lackluster and overall quality has decreased over the years. American Cruise Lines-River Cruises-the primary complaint with American Cruise Lines is the extremely expensive rates. You could easily enjoy a luxury-level ocean cruise for less cost and get a longer experience. Perhaps this is one of the reasons for a low 3-star customer rating from Cruiseline.com; for this price, guests expect a lot and unfortunately, it’s just not there.

Ref. cruiseline.com, escapehere.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via myholidayguru.com.uk