Dr. Oz Show Today: Anti-Anxiety Foods

Today, 5/6/2019, Dr. Oz gives us the latest scientifically proven foods to help combat anxiety. Whether you are chronically anxious or get hit with occasional bouts of stressful thoughts and feelings, your diet can offer some help. Certain ingredients have specific nutrients designed to make you feel better mentally, emotionally, and physically.

Here are seven delicious, nutrient-rich foods designed to do just that. Please note, while these foods may help you feel better in conjunction with other forms of treatment such as medication and therapy, make sure to consult your physician before making any changes to your routine.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are high in iron, which is great for stress relief and overall wellness because symptoms of iron deficiency can include lightheadedness, poor appetite, racing heartbeat, and depression.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate reduces tension and boosts your serotonin levels, making it the perfect antioxidant-rich snack to enjoy whenever you’re feeling frazzled and anxious.

Quinoa

To fight off anxiety-induced depression, a bowl of quinoa can do you a lot of good. This protein-packed grain has an antidepressant effect when eaten regularly, so you can build a healthy dinner with this ingredient and benefit your mental health at the same time.

Chamomile

Sipping on chamomile tea is one of the best ways to unwind after a stressful day. Chamomile has chrysin in it, which is a flavonoid that helps you fall asleep and also relax as a result.

Avocado

Avocados are high in monounsaturated fats, which help stabilize blood sugar spikes that can cause fatigue, headaches, and trouble concentrating. Since avocados keep you fuller longer, you are less likely to stress-eat when you feel the afternoon slump coming on.

Salmon

An excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, salmon has anti-inflammatory properties that can cancel out stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol. Along with being a great source of protein and other nutrients, you can be reassured knowing this fish will help you feel better too.

Oranges

Citrus scents have the power to improve the mood, making oranges a great snack when you’re feeling depressed and anxious. You can eat oranges on their own, toss them into a salad, or make some freshly squeezed juice to reap the most benefits.

Fear and anxiety are a normal part of everyday life, but for millions of people, these emotions can become debilitating and significantly impact their quality of life. Essentially there are three main types of anxiety disorders, which include panic disorder, phobias (specific phobia, social phobia, and agoraphobia), and generalized anxiety disorder.

If you notice any of these symptoms in yourself or someone you care about it is important that you get properly diagnosed so you can get effective treatment. If you don’t know where to go for help, ask your family doctor. Most anxiety disorders respond well to medication and psychotherapy. There are several effective medications that can offer relief from anxiety symptoms. Cognitive behavioral therapy has been shown to be very effective in treating anxiety disorders by helping people change thought patterns and behaviors that support or exacerbate their fears.

Photo courtesy of Bing via parenttoolkit.com