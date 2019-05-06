The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan are Parents of Baby Boy!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (better known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on Monday, 5/6/2019, welcomed their first child, a boy, the first interracial baby in the British monarchy’s recent history.

Harry came out to greet the press and gave his first remarks on the birth. He was smiling and so excited the entire time.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support of everybody out there. It’s been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody. [We’re] still thinking about names. The baby’s a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it, but that’s the next bit. But for us, I think we’ll be seeing you guys in probably two days’ time as planned as a family to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby. I haven’t been at many births; this is definitely my first birth, but it was amazing, absolutely incredible. And as I said, I’m so so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for. I’m just over the moon. Thank you very much, guys. Thank you.”

The baby boy was born at 5:26 a.m. weighing in at 7 lbs., 3 oz.

The newborn is seventh in line to the British throne, behind Prince Harry, whose marriage last year to Meghan brought historic change to the royal family. It is not clear whether the child will receive a royal title, like those bestowed on the three children of Prince William, Harry’s older brother, and William’s wife, Catherine.

A statement from the royal family revealed that several key family members, including the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William and Duchess Catherine were all “delighted” by news of the young royal’s arrival.

While the duchess’s mother Doria Ragland is staying with the couple at their Frogmore Cottage home, the announcement also included a sweet tribute to Prince Harry’s late mother.

Photo courtesy of Bing via pinterest.com