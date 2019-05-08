Dr. Oz Show Today: Are There Approved Waffles and Pancakes?

Today, 5/8/2019, Dr. Oz brings in his “breakfast club” to determine if there is something as a pre-approved waffle or pancake.

Are you team waffles or team pancakes? Chef Danny Boome and tester Rhenotha walk us through the different options for enjoying these breakfast favorites — homemade, boxed mix, and frozen. What should you look for if you want the healthiest choice?

Chef Boome says once you start digging into this subject, these food items can be a great source of protein and grains. They can provide hours of energy; if, you choose wisely.

Oz looks at the packaged pancake mixes. Oz says it’s not to difficult to make your own but Boome says look at the natural mixes. They have the same ingredients as what you might make at home. Boome says look at the ingredients on regular pancake mixes. They are scary. If you can’t pronounce it, don’t eat it.

These Maple, Walnut, and Flaxseed Pancakes contain health-promoting fats. Add whey protein or have them with a side of eggs and your favorite fruit and you’ve got the perfect breakfast.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup flaxseed meal*

1/4 cup finely chopped walnuts

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups reduced-fat (2%) buttermilk

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1 large egg

1 tablespoon (or more) vegetable oil

Additional pure maple syrup

When most people think of pancakes, they picture a stack of buttery, syrupy hotcakes — often served with bacon, sausage, and eggs. But rather than downing a fat-laden breakfast bomb, you can whip up healthy pancakes using these simple ideas:

Use whole-wheat flour instead of refined white flour. Whole-wheat flour has more protein and minerals.

Instead of whole milk, try fortified soy or skim milk. You’ll get the same amount of protein and calcium without the extra fat.

Add fresh fruit or nuts to your batter.

Rather than using butter between finished pancakes, try apple butter.

Finally, top off with fresh fruit and enjoy!

Ref. healthshare.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via ultimateconditioning.ie