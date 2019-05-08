Feeling Down or Having a Low Self-Esteem Period?

It’s called life; filled with ups and downs, highs and lows, and can bring moments of exhilaration and moments of self-doubt. Sometimes, these low times can leave you feeling like you don’t even know who you are anymore. When these times come, experts have offered advice on how to deal. It isn’t always necessary to seek out counseling, but, just a change in lifestyle for a time. Here, you’ll find ways to start learning how to love yourself when you don’t feel like yourself.

Start Here–Start Simple

Start making your bed every single morning. The routine of it, and the feeling of climbing into a freshly made bed after a long day will provide you with immense comfort and calm. Read a book on a subject you know nothing about. The newness will help you to realize a little more clearly what it is that you do love learning about and focusing on. Be Kind. Often, we feel more connected with people, and even more connected with ourselves, when we focus on helping others. Look through old pictures on Facebook or Instagram, particularly from some of your favorite memories. It’s a reminder of moments that contributed to your joy with your friends. Make a promise to keep chasing after those moments of joy and trying things you’ve never tried before. Go on a long walk with absolutely no purpose. Walk around with absolutely no destination and no motive. Don’t bring your phone with you. If you need it for safety purposes, at least keep it on silent. Get enough sleep! Drink plenty of water. Take vitamins. Put more good food into your body than bad. If you drink alcohol, know how to do it in moderation. Stretch. Get off the couch. Treat your body with all of the loving care that it deserves. It’s hard to feel good mentally if you feel bad physically. Talk to people! In various lines of work. Talk to your parents, family members, your friends, your friends’ parents, your parents’ friends, your little sibling that’s still in high school or college. Everybody has something to teach you. Reach out to someone you trust when you need help. Sometimes it will lead to counseling. Other times it means you just need to air out to another human soul to give you more strength to keep going. Treat yourself to a good meal every single night. If you’re on a budget, find something at the grocery store that you can make in large quantities so that you have something warm in your belly every night. And when finances allow, get yourself some delicious takeout or delivery every once in a while. Move your body. Jogging, walking, yoga, joining a gym, group fitness classes, hiking, bicycling, always taking the stairs. Whatever it is, make sure you’re always putting the muscles to good use. Take a break to look at things that make you smile- a pretty place where you eat lunch, a funny video, find something to make you feel light, even if it’s just for a moment.

Without a healthy sense of self-love, you can’t bring your full, whole, unique, authentic and free self into this world. You can’t develop positive relationships or a meaningful purpose in your life unless you know how to love and care for yourself.

Don’t try to incorporate all these tips into your life at once! It’s too much. Rather, pick just one of these tips and focus on it for the next 24 hours. See how it works for you. If you found it helpful, then try it for another 24 hours. If the tip doesn’t resonate with you, try something else on this list.

