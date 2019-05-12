Top Places You Should Never Swim

The hot summer months are right around the corner. Who doesn’t love to see people swinging from limbs and jumping into a cool mountain stream? Taking a road trip to the country can be fun, especially when you come upon a large cool lake for a dip. Those traveling may be provoked to jump into a seemingly safe place. There are hidden dangers, some deadly, that can be lurking in some places so Science 101 compiled a list of these places and warn you to stay away. Being alone or traveling abroad could get you into a dangerous situation if you don’t heed their warnings.

Places You Should Never Swim

The Boiling Lake of Dominica. This lake can literally begin to boil from the hot magma underneath. Jacob’s Well-Texas. Yes, you can see the bottom and may be enticed to go down to see the tunnels, but, many people never come out. The Nile River-filled with crocodiles. Hanakapiai Beach-Hawaii. There have been rip tides that caused at least 80 deaths over the years. The strong crashing waves have carried at least 2 children out to sea. Stay away from this coastline. Bubbly Creek-Chicago. This river is filled with run-offs of contaminated materials such as discarded meats and fecal matter. Samaesan Hole-Thailand. This is one of the deepest areas to dive but it becomes virtually dark and can make even the most experienced diver become confused. Lake Karachay-Russia. This is one of the most toxic lakes on earth. The Russians dumped toxic chemicals into it before there were regulations. Swimming in this lake could kill you within an hour. Eagle’s Nest Sinkhole, Florida. This hole is 300 feet deep and has caused at least 10 deaths. Kipu Falls, Hawaii. This is a popular site for people to sit and cool off or to photograph. Folklore says there are hidden whirlpools that have caused many deaths. They are also shark-infested waters. The Amazon Basin. You can literally be eaten alive in these waters where piranhas, barracudas, and all the little critters live. Lake Victoria, Africa. To date: 5000 deaths. This lake has its own isolated weather system that can turn deadly in a matter of seconds. Horseshoe Lake, California. From a long series of earthquakes that destroyed the area, it has extremely high levels of carbon dixoide. Rio Tinto, Spain. This lake is very toxic from a former mine where runoffs were spilled into the lake. It is grossly acidic. The Ganges River, India. This is one of the most dangerous places to swim on earth. It is filled with industrialization runoffs full of emissions and pollutions. Gansbaai, South Africa. This is one of the most shark-infested places on the planet. It is known as “shark alley.”

Here are the other most dangerous places-The Hoover Dam Waters (US), Citarum River (Indonesia), Blue Lagoon (UK), The Gulf Coast (US), Reunion Island (Madagascar), The Strid (England), Queensland (Australia), Bolinas Beach (California), New Smyrna Beach (Fla.), Victoria Falls (Zambia), Potomac River (US), West End (Grand Bahama Islands), Lake Kivu (Rwanda), Myrtle Beach (US), The Gulf of Thailand, and Lake Mono (Lake Tahoe, US).

