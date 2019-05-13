Dr. Oz Show Today: Is Light Bread Better For You?

Today, 5/13/2019, Dr. Oz discusses the bread aisle in the grocery store. He looks at light breads to see if there is a difference. Who doesn’t love bread? We get confused because there are so many light breads but should we choose these? Guest Kelly tells us why she made the switch to “light” bread and why she enjoys it. Investigative journalist Michael Moss and baker Zachary Golper join in the discussion.

Moss says bread is a product made by large companies. Oz says original breads were simply flour, salt, yeast, and water. Golper says some breads contain ingredients that you don’t need and to always read the labels and check for words that don’t belong in breads. Bread alternatives like “light” or “thin” have been filling the shelves. Despite what you may have heard, carbs are not the enemy. As long as you eat the healthiest bread brands, there’s no reason that a hearty loaf can’t be part of a healthy trim-down plan.

Just throw out whatever’s lurking in your bread drawer ASAP and restock it with these picks below.

Ezekiel Whole Grain Bread. The millet, spelt and cholesterol-lowering barley in this slightly-sweet loaf help boost its fiber, a nutrient that wards off hunger while keeping calories low. Thomas Light-Grain Muffins. Outside of green vegetables, you’ll find very few foods that pack 8 grams of fiber into 100 calories. The best part? These lightened-up English Muffins taste nearly identical to the original, higher-cal variety, making them an unbeatable foundation for breakfast sandwiches. Thomas Hearty Grains Whole Wheat Bagels. These are one of the best bagels we’ve come across: They pack tons of heart-healthy fiber, plus 10 grams of weight loss-boosting protein in each serving. Not to mention, they serve up 15 percent of the day’s thiamin, a vitamin that helps convert carbs to energy. Translation: Fewer carbohydrates will lurk around and become stored as fat on your frame. Glutino Seeded Bread. Heartier–and closer in taste and appearance to regular bread–than its unappealing, gluten-free counterparts, this loaf is the perfect building block for a scrumptious sandwich. Plus, sunflower, flax and poppy seeds give it a decent hit of heart-healthy fats for hardly any calories. Nature’s Own Double Fiber Wheat Bread. Thanks to the addition of inulin, a natural fiber made from chicory, a sandwich made with this bread provides at least 40 percent of the day’s intake of the hunger-quelling fiber. It’s also a good source of protein (a nutrient not all breads are rich in), which can help you build muscle and keep your metabolism humming. Alexia Whole Grain Rolls. Not only is this roll relatively low-cal, it has a crunchy crust and slightly nutty flavor that’s to die for. Not to mention, just one role serves up 6 grams of protein, which will fill you up just enough so you don’t overdo it when the main course hits your plate. Mission Yellow Extra-thin Tortillas. Most wraps are loaded with soybean and hydrogenated oils—it’s what makes them so pliable and bendy. Toss them to the curb and restock your shelves with these fiber-rich corn tortillas. You’ll get a similar look and taste for a fraction of the fat. Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain 15 Grain Bread. A sandwich made from this healthiest bread provides just under 25 percent of the day’s hunger-crushing fiber and 16 percent of the day’s niacin, a vitamin that helps convert food to energy. (The easier your food converts to energy, the more quickly you’ll shed pounds!) Plus, it’s free of high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), which is becoming a rarity in the bread aisle.

Final thought: Focus on nutrition instead of calories. You will get fuller faster and eat less. You will also get the grains/fiber you need to stay healthier.

Ref. eatthis.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via cookinglight.com