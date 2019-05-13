‘TODAY’ Kicks Off Pet Adoption Week

Today, 5/13/2019, Today kicks off their pet adoption week, encouraging you to look at adopting a shelter or rescue pet instead of going to a breeder.

Approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide every year, according to ASPCA. Pet problems such as behavior and health are the most common reasons that owners rehome their pets. Tragically, 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized each year.

“Homeless dogs and cats need every day to be Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, because many of them are euthanized simply because not enough people open their hearts and homes to them,” PETA’s director, Elisa Allen, told Newsweek. “Every time someone looking for an animal companion buys a kitten or a puppy from a breeder or a pet shop, a cat or a dog in an animal shelter loses a chance at filling that slot.

“That’s why PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that ‘animals are not ours to abuse in any way’—encourages people who can commit to offering an animal family member their time, patience, and care to shun breeders and pet shops and save a life by adopting.”

According to the APA Adoption Center, any adoption fee it charges for an animal includes an examination, microchip, spaying or neutering, vaccinations, worming, and flea and tick preventatives, as well as a limited health care plan.

In January 2019, California implemented the Pet Rescue and Adoption Act, which was signed into law by California Governor Jerry Brown in 2017. The law aims to tackle mass-breeding operations in the state, and limits store sales to rescue dogs, cats, and rabbits from shelters or animal welfare centers.

According to the Animal Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the majority of American states have some regulation of breeders, kennels, pet dealers, and pet shops, but they vary in “scope and strength” depending on whether the state requires licensing and inspection, established animal care and facility standards, and whether there are limits of the number of breeding animals kept at a facility.

But there is still a long way to go and animal welfare campaigns are continuing to fight for mass-breeding to stop.

Nancy Blaney, director of government affairs for the Animal Welfare Institute (AWI) is passionate about Americans adopting rather buying: “AWI welcomes the fact that “Adopt Don’t Shop” isn’t just a slogan for one day, but is increasingly becoming the guiding philosophy of states and localities that are listening to their citizens and passing laws to prohibit the sale of dogs and cats, and other companion animals, from inhumane commercial breeders.

“We would also encourage prospective pet parents to avoid online sales because those, too, are a haven for inhumane breeders and scammers.”

Always make sure the pet you choose is compatible with your lifestyle.

Ref. TODAY/NBC, newsweek.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via whatsuplife.in