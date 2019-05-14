Tiger Woods Now Facing Wrongful-Death Lawsuit

Tiger Woods is the one in the game of pro-golf, having just won the Masters last month. He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump on Monday, May 6. After so much negative news of his divorce and cheating allegations, he seemed to have made a real comeback. Now, he is facing a lawsuit that could change his life once again.

According to USA Today, the lawsuit was filed in Palm Beach County on Monday, 5/13/2019, and alleges in 1999, a bartender at Woods’ restaurant in Florida, Nicholas Immesberger, was over-served for about three hours after his shift at The Woods concluded, before a fatal crash. He had a blood concentration level of 0.28 before the crash. Woods and the General Manager [Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman]of the restaurant are both named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges “Tiger knew or reasonably should have known, that Immesberger was habitually addicted to the use of any or all alcoholic beverages, and/or was a habitual drunkard.”

The lawsuit alleges, “Tiger is individually liable in this action because he individually participated in the serving of alcohol,” that doesn’t mean Woods served — or was even at The Woods — that day. Woods, under state alcohol laws, potentially could be held liable as an owner of the establishment even if he wasn’t physically at the venue if a foreseeable risk of injury or death occurs due to over-serving.

“The employees and management at The Woods had direct knowledge that Immesberger had a habitual problem with alcohol,” the lawsuit read. “In fact, employees and managers knew that Immesberger had attended Alcoholic Anonymous meetings prior to the night of his crash and was attempting to treat his disease. Despite this, the employees and management at The Woods continued to serve Immesberger alcohol while he was working as well as after work, while he sat at the bar.”

The Florida Highway Patrol said at the time that Immesberger’s accident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. along a stretch of U.S. 1 almost 16 miles north of The Woods. He was said to have lost control of his 1999 Chevrolet Corvette and veered right across three lanes of the highway, running into a grass area before going airborne. He was not wearing a seat belt.

A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Ref. USA Today/Sports, MSN/sports, syracuse.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via twincities.com