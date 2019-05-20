Dr. Oz Show Today: Grocery Store Iced Coffee

Today, 5/20/2019, Dr. Oz investigates the pre-made iced coffees that we purchase at the store to see just how healthy they really are. Mark Schatzker walks us through some of the most popular supermarkets iced coffee. Flavored, lattes, cappuccinos, cold brew, and nitro — what should you avoid? Iced coffee has never been more popular for its convenience, energy-boosting properties, and as an alternative to soda, but is it really healthier and less caloric?
Is there an Oz-approved iced coffee? We see them in almost every store now. Schatzker says a lot of us are looking for soda alternatives as the temperatures are rising. Millennials, along with others are always looking for an energy drink so they turn to coffee. Schatzker says look at the ingredient list. He says the coffee shop iced coffees do not contain an ingredient that the store bought ones do…carrageenan, an emulsifier that stops the milk and coffee from separating. This can possibly cause a gut reaction. He says when the ingredient list starts to get bigger, we are getting into a more processed beverage.
Schatzker says “cold brewing” your coffee is the way to go. He says some of the iced coffees you buy contain 10 times more calories than home brewing your own.
Oz looks at “NITRO” coffee.
For most people 2 to 4 cups of coffee is considered moderate amounts. Keep in mind that it also depends on how it is brewed. It is also important to notice if drinking just one or two cups of coffee may make you feel irritable, anxious, or your blood pressure and heart palpitations increase, then 1 or 2 cups may be too much for you. Coffee stimulates brain and body activity. Therefore, pay attention to what your body is telling you. For example, is your heart beating very quickly and with great force? Do your hands show a slight tremor? Are you having to go to the bathroom more often than once every couple hours? Do you feel anxious and find it hard to concentrate? All of these are symptoms of too much coffee.
