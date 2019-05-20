Dr. Oz Show Today: Grocery Store Iced Coffee

Today, 5/20/2019, Dr. Oz investigates the pre-made iced coffees that we purchase at the store to see just how healthy they really are. Mark Schatzker walks us through some of the most popular supermarkets iced coffee. Flavored, lattes, cappuccinos, cold brew, and nitro — what should you avoid? Iced coffee has never been more popular for its convenience, energy-boosting properties, and as an alternative to soda, but is it really healthier and less caloric?

Is there an Oz-approved iced coffee? We see them in almost every store now. Schatzker says a lot of us are looking for soda alternatives as the temperatures are rising. Millennials, along with others are always looking for an energy drink so they turn to coffee. Schatzker says look at the ingredient list. He says the coffee shop iced coffees do not contain an ingredient that the store bought ones do…carrageenan, an emulsifier that stops the milk and coffee from separating. This can possibly cause a gut reaction. He says when the ingredient list starts to get bigger, we are getting into a more processed beverage.

Schatzker says “cold brewing” your coffee is the way to go. He says some of the iced coffees you buy contain 10 times more calories than home brewing your own.

Oz looks at “NITRO” coffee.

