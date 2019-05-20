Simple Etiquette Rules Everyone Should Follow

We are living in a day when some of the important rules to being a gracious host, a good friend, and all-around general good person are often overlooked. Manners will never go out of style. When we think of others first, we become a better person.

Reader’s Digest released a list of etiquette rules we sometimes forget to follow.

If you are the host of a dinner party, always serve yourself last. Make sure everyone is fed and comfortably seated before you sit down. Never allow cell phones, purses, keys, or personal items to be on the table during a meal with others. If you need to keep a phone nearby, do not answer it or text while being seated. Get up and go to another room after you have excused yourself. If you are at someone else’s house, just tip the top of your wine glass if you do not drink and simply say, “No, thank you.” Don’t make a statement of how you don’t drink. Do not use a speakerphone unless the person you are speaking with is aware it is turned on. This applies at work, out in public, and at home. If you arrive at a door the same time someone else does and you have already reached for the handle, go in and hold the door for the other person. Never push your way in front of someone else, especially an elderly person or child. If you receive any type of gift or someone did something for you, always send a thank-you note or at least an email to thank them. It is rude to ever respond to an email in caps. If you are drinking from a glass and have on lipstick, always dab your mouth before you drink from the glass to avoid staining the glass or pressing the lipstick back onto your face. If someone asks for an item on the table, don’t grab it and use it first. Never take home leftovers from a restaurant at a business dinner or lunch. This makes you look greedy. When entering an elevator, always hold the door open for others waiting to step inside. If you enter first, ask them which floor they need and push the button for them. If you are with someone and run into a friend, always introduce that person with you. Never arrive at a pool or any sitting area with limited seats and place items in several of them to save for others. First, we don’t have that right and secondly, they may not even show up. If you leave your chair for any length of time, take your things with you. Most hotels and cruise liners will confiscate your items after 30 min. if left unattended. First come, first serve. If someone shows up or becomes obnoxious from too much to drink, ask them to lie down in another room to keep them from ruining your other guests’ time with you. Never, ever let them drive. Never ask if you can bring a guest to a wedding or event unless the invitation states you can. This is rude and costs the host more money. Do not stand in front of an entrance and text. Do not hold up cashiers or any other person working to send a text. Especially, if there are people waiting. Simply, get out of the way or out of line. After entering a building and conversing with others, take your sunglasses off. You should look at someone when talking. They should be able to see your eyes. Don’t talk on cell phones in any public building where others can hear you. It is smart to never have your boss or supervisor as a friend on Facebook. If someone invites you to a party but tells you not to bring anything, at least take flowers or a bottle of wine. Always respond to personal messages and an RSVP. If your mate is with others, do not text or call them unless it is necessary. This makes you look very insecure. Never allow children to sit at the adults’ table unless there are empty chairs. They need to learn to respect their elders. This applies to sitting in chairs when adults arrive at a home as well. Always respect the elderly when riding on a train or bus. Always keep your voice at a soft tone in public. No one wants to hear a loud mouth.

