Dr. Oz Show Today: Smoothies for Chronic Illness

Today, 5/21/2019, Dr. Oz looks at a popular way during the summer months to get your nutrition in a glass. He gives us ingredients to add if you suffer from certain illnesses that can possibly make a difference in the severity of the diseases.

Smoothies are an easy way to incorporate a large portion of the nutrients your body needs for the day in a single glass. Consuming the right vitamins and antioxidants can help chronic conditions like diabetes, osteoporosis, and more. If you suffer from a chronic condition, add these helpful ingredients into your next smoothie for a wellness boost.

Diabetes

When blood sugar levels are exceedingly high or dangerously low, diabetics are susceptible to life-threatening symptoms, like a diabetic coma. Foods rich in fiber can help to prevent or stabilize blood sugar spikes and help glucose levels to remain in a healthy range.

Chia seeds are a fiber-rich, nutritional powerhouse that can help lower blood sugar. Simply add one tablespoon of chia seeds into your daily smoothie. Just remember that while chia seeds can help your blood sugar, too many fruits and sugars in smoothies can cause your blood sugar to spike – so make sure to use low-sugar fruit in very small amounts.

Osteoporosis

Bones may thin with age or malnutrition, leading to a condition called osteoporosis. Osteoporosis puts you at risk of bone fractures and other injuries. Leafy vegetables like kale and spinach are packed with calcium, a nutrient that builds strong bones.

Blend one cup of raw spinach or kale into your smoothie to enjoy the vegetables’ ample antioxidants including vitamins C, A, and K.

High Cholesterol

High cholesterol can lead to serious health complications like heart attacks and strokes. The nutritional benefits of flax seeds and flaxseed oil help to reduce the levels of the “bad” LDL cholesterol in the body.

Scoop one tablespoon of flax seeds into your smoothie for an extra crunch and added nutritional benefits. These seeds are a great source of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, which also work to improve overall heart health.

Kidney Disease

Kidneys work to balance the different levels of minerals within the body, but chronic kidney disease can impair their overall function. Those with advanced chronic kidney disease are susceptible to potassium build-up in the bloodstream which can potentially lead to serious heart complications.

If you have advanced chronic kidney disease, instead of always gravitating towards high-potassium foods like bananas, oranges, and melons when crafting a smoothie, opt for low-potassium fruits like cranberries or strawberries instead.

