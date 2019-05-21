Is Robert Pattinson the New Batman?

According to Variety, it seems Robert Pattinson is evolving from a dreamy vampire to becoming the new Batman. The heartthrob will be the youngest star to play Batman, at only 32. Robert Pattinson is still best known for playing sparkly vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise.

Now may be the right time for him to take on the role though, with DC trying new things and the details about Matt Reeves’ exact vision for his movie The Batman still under wraps.

Pattinson is about to shoot another film for WB: Christopher Nolan’s event movie co-starring John David Washington, which is set to open July 17, 2020. Pattinson has a total of four films opening this year. He will star in Claire Denis’ “High Life.” He also appears in Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse,” “The King,” for Netflix and “Waiting for the Barbarians.”

Matt Reeves forthcoming superhero film is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Reeves has been working on the script for The Batman for some time, with an eye on a June 25, 2021 release date. He’s still working on the script, in fact, but this news makes it clear things are starting to heat up on the film, which he describes as more of a detective story than a superhero movie:

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Although this is not a done deal with Pattinson, he is the top choice. Warner Brothers had no comment.

Ref. MSN/entertainment/variety, cinemablend.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via laineygossip.com