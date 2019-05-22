Don’t Fall For These Hotel Scams

The summer months are here and many are booking hotels for their yearly vacations. You’ve already noticed how the prices have soared due to the demand this time of the year. There are hundreds of new hotels every year to choose from. There are also many new ways of getting scammed.

Every day, deceptive websites, online ads, and search engines mislead thousands of consumers into believing they are booking directly with a hotel’s website or call center, when in fact they have no relation. A survey commissioned by AHLA in 2018 found that 23 percent of consumers report being misled by third-party travel re-sellers on the phone or online. That translates into 28.5 million hotel stays and $5.2 billion in fraudulent and misleading hotel booking transactions in 2017 alone, resulting in extra fees, incorrect accommodations and even lost reservations.

There are things that many hotels do that can take advantage of you and Business Insider has listed them for your warning.

Worst Hotel Scams

Some hotels add staggering fees onto your bill. Examples: Resort fees, amenities fees, parking fees. Make sure you find this out before you book with the hotel or resort. Some hotels use vague language when describing their rooms and views. If it says oceanfront, clarify…ocean-view…find out how much of a view…partial view…can mean only a sliver. The only way to make sure is to look at the price…Oceanfront is usually more. When it says double room, in Europe it means 2 twin beds but in the US it means at least 2 full-sized beds. Some hotels will even tag on an extra fee for each person. You want to have a complete understanding of what you are getting. Sometimes the hotel will oversell and you will be in another building. This is one of the worst scams. Many times, you will be facing a parking lot instead of the ocean. Clear this up before you book. 3rd party sites can steal your money. These false storefronts look like the real deal. You can book a room, and they’ll generate a confirmation. But in reality, they’ve just stolen your personal information and credit card number. They can also steal your identity. Online thieves build sites with similar URLs to industry leaders’ but with a slight typo – for example, “Travelacity” instead of Travelocity. Or they use Greek letters that resemble letters in the English alphabet in the URL.

Photo courtesy of Bing via wisebread.com