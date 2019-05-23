Quaint and Adorable Seaside Places to Visit this Summer

It’s summertime and most of us think about going to the ocean. It’s like a prescription to relieve the stresses of our everyday life, but, sometimes the ocean communities are stressful in themselves with crowds. If you want to go somewhere different that provides a little more coziness combined with the sea, Reader’s Digest has listed some spots to think about.

Carmel by the Sea, California. Located on California’s Central Coast, Carmel Beach is one of the most picturesque locales in the United States. Walk along the Scenic Bluff Path for views of the rugged coastline and soft white sands of Carmel Beach below. It’s also a hot spot for surfers, and the views are even more spectacular from the water extending from Pebble Beach to the north and Point Lobos in the south. In town, wander the streets lined with English cottages and Mission-style architecture. Nantucket, Massachusetts. Walk the charming cobblestone streets lined with beautifully restored homes and boutiques. Surfers and those who appreciate quiet, windswept beaches should head to the Cisco, Surfside, and Miacomet on the south side of the island. Bring your Nantucket reds for an evening out with a spectacular sunset. Sanibel Island, Florida. Leave the bustling beaches of Fort Myers behind and head south to Sanibel and her sister island, Captiva. These low-key barrier islands are known for their pristine beaches, an abundance of shells—in fact, it’s one of the 15 best beaches for seashells around the world—and commitment to preserving the natural beauty and wildlife of the islands. Take a dolphin or sunset cruise or explore the more than 6,400 acres at the J.N. Darling National Wildlife Refuge. Afterward, head to Blind Pass Beach, where Sanibel and Captiva meet, to capture the best sunset. St. Michaels, Maryland. The small town is rich in maritime history, and one of the highlights of a visit is the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Stroll along picturesque Talbot Street with its Colonial-era buildings and colorful storefronts. Splurge on accommodations at the Inn at Perry Cabin, an iconic luxury resort, after you arrive by water from Annapolis onboard a Hinckley Talaria 55 yacht while sipping champagne. Stonington, Maine. The small coastal fishing village is known for its extensive lobster fleet of more than 300 boats, the largest in the state. It’s not a big tourist destination, and it’s off the beaten path, but that adds to the Downeast charm. Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Located on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, this historic coastal area is best known for the Wrights Brothers first flight on Kill Devil Hills. As one of the oldest communities in the Outer Banks, the original village has retained much of its charm and today remains a laid-back vacation destination. When you’ve had enough sun and surf on the beach, head to Kitty Hawk Woods, a 1,824-acre maritime forest, marsh, and scrub swamp to view the local wildlife and birds. Beaufort, South Carolina. Beaufort is a small town with a rich history intertwined in the Old South’s past. Walk down the streets lined with antebellum and Civil War homes and stately oak trees draped in moss. Then, take a stroll along the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park or window shop along Bay and Carteret streets.

Ref. MSN/lifestyle/readersdigest.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via pinterest.com