Adam Levine Quits ‘The Voice’

The ‘Maroon 5′ frontman, Adam Levine, has decided after 16 seasons, to leave his red coaching chair on NBC’s “The Voice.” Carson Daly, who is the host of ‘The Voice’, made the announcement on NBC’s ‘Today‘, Friday, May 24, 2019. Levine won the competition with his picks 3 times on the show.

Levine was one of the original 4 coaches [launched in 2011] and has kept us all in stitches with his and Blake Shelton’s [coach] bantering back and forth at each other during the seasons. It was announced that singer Gwen Stefani will be his replacement. Stefani has served as a coach before, appearing on the seventh, ninth and 12th cycles of the show. She was also a part-time adviser in seasons eight and 10.

In a long statement on Instagram, Levine wrote that “For me, it was time to move on” and looked back on his experience on the show. “After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned,” he wrote. “I said to myself ‘there’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life-shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you, NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life.”

Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson tweeted that it would “weird showing up for work and he’s not there.”

In a statement on Twitter, The Voice’s producers said they hope to see Levine again in the future.

Though he’s leaving The Voice, Levine isn’t departing the NBC fold entirely. He’s an executive producer of the network’s songwriter competition Songland, which premieres May 28, and his 222 Productions is developing a drama project at Universal TV.

The Voice just finished a down season in the ratings (something it has in common with most other broadcast series). Its same-day ratings fell about 22 percent in adults 18-49 and 12 percent in total viewers across its two weekly airings.

“He’ll always be a cherished member of ‘The Voice‘ family,” Carson announced, adding, “We wish him nothing but the best.”

Ref. Today, today.com, thehollywoodreporter.com.

Photo courtesy of Bing via assignmentx.com