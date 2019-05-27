Dr. Oz Show Today: Start Paying Attention to Your Scalp

Today, 5/27/2019, Dr. Oz discusses the importance of checking an important part of your body…the scalp. It is a place on our skin that is overlooked many times until we notice itching or dandruff. Presented by Head & Shoulders. Scientist Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson explains how to future-proof your hair by moisturizing your scalp. Then, singer Jessie James Decker joins in via Zoom to share the improvement she’s seen in her scalp health and hair.

Dr. Wilkerson says people forget to treat their scalp. It is an area covered with hair. It is an out-of-sight-out-of-mind part of us, we forget about. She says that prevention is important to future-proof your scalp.

Wilkerson says to use a scalp moisturizing shampoo. She says that when the scalp is happy, you will have prettier and healthier hair. She recommends the Head & Shoulders Deep-Moisturizer Shampoo and Conditioner. She says the scalp has 10 layers of skin. After studies conducted, the scalp on every participant was healthier after using the conditioner. She says this product has won 4 anti-aging beauty awards.

A visitor to the show, singer Jessie James Decker, said she had very dry skin. After using the recommended product, her scalp is healthy again and not itching or dry. She says this is a plan everyone can do every day.

The formula nourishes your scalp surface layers deep to help prevent dryness, flakes and itch. With a pH-balanced formula brought to you by America’s #1 dermatologist recommended brand, your hair has never been in better hands.

Dry scalp is a result of a loss of moisture to the skin. This can be a result of harsh soaps, shampoos, product build-up, harsh environments, hard water, and diet. It can also be caused by health conditions such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema.

