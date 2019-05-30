Saving Money/Extending the Life of Your Foods

3. Put dry goods in glass containers for storage.

Dry goods include everything from boxes of pasta and cereal to containers of nuts and granola. You can use containers or jars in any shape or size— take your pick and start sorting today. This is a gourmet kitchen idea that will keep your foods safe from humidity and bugs. Yuk! Always seal lids tightly.

4. Use a label-maker to date when the food was opened and when it expires.

This tip is a great one for anybody who has thrown something out because they’re not sure if it’s gone bad, and they’d rather be safe than sorry. We throw away foods unnecessarily from not taking time to date them.

5. Keep foods that expire first at the front of the fridge.

Move the items that are closer to expiring to the front. If it’s the first thing you see when you open the door and will avoid you forgetting about it by not seeing it in the fridge. Also, don’t over-pack your fridge. Many times foods will fall in-between the shelves and will have expired before you discover them.

Final thoughts: Don’t overbuy just because it is on sale. Wasting the money may prevent you from purchasing something you need later on in the week. Always check expiration dates before you purchase foods. Think about when you will eat them and by all means, do so. Freeze fresh vegetables for their peak nutrition! These are great year-round when they aren’t available during some of the seasons.