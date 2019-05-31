Summer Things to Do with Your Kids

School will soon be out for the summer and all that energy will need to be burned up one way or another. If you are a stay-at-home mom and want a list of things that you can plan, we have it for you. Planning at least 2 days a week can make a big difference in the kind of summer they have and your sanity.

Fun Summer Ideas

Grow a garden together. Pick the vegetables and herbs and let them help you cook or freeze them. Grow a flower garden. When it is time to cut the stems with blooms, let the kids arrange them. Go to a kids’ museum together. Spend time discussing all you see. Go to a carnival or local fair together. Set a goal and complete a home project. Their room is a good place to start. Maybe a new coat of paint and re-arrange the furniture? Take a road-trip to a nearby city together. Buy kites and go to a nearby field and teach them to fly their kites. Take them to the local library to check out some books they like. When you are tucking all of them in, read a chapter aloud. Make homemade ice cream or lemonade. Invite their best friends over one night for a sleep-over and watch a kids’ movie together. Go to the dollar store and buy jump ropes, yo-yo’s, and chalk. Have a day teaching them some of the things you use to do as a child. Let them draw with the chalk on the driveway and leave it. String beads are fun too for older kids. Find an elderly person and let the kids make cards and cookies to take to them. Kids love water. If you don’t have access to a pool or lake, buy a hose attachment that sprays. Get a marked-down pool and lay the hose over a pipe or tree limb to create a waterfall. They will love this. Kids don’t care how nice something is as long as they are having fun. Go to a flea market together or a garage sale. Find some hidden gems. Let them sleep in. Part of the beauty of summer is that they can relax too.

Ref. verywellfamily.com/care.com/marthastewart.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via creeksidenaturals.com