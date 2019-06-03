The State Visit of President Trump and Melania to the UK/Why Protocol Matters

This week, 6/3/2019, President Donald Trump and First Lady, Melania, are visiting the UK and are currently at Buckingham Palace visiting with the Queen. TODAY has been airing clips of the visit this morning and it seems all eyes are on exquisite Melania. She never fails to please the eye with her choices in wardrobe. When visiting the Queen, it isn’t just wardrobe, etiquette, and representation…but, protocol. There are various things you do and don’t do in her presence. Showing respect for their customs is paramount.

We have seen from the past administrations where nerves took over and two major fumbles that had to be later explained when President Obama placed his arm around the back of the Queen and Michelle was criticized for touching the Queen in a manner of familiarity which is a no-no.

Melania is certainly accompanied by a team of experts but she has done her homework as well. Not only is she being educated on protocol, she is also very aware that she is representing the United States. There is so much to learn; such as seating, titles, the way you address a member of the royal family, and just where/how to stand. The settings seem to be pretty much on-point currently.

The pressure has to be enormous knowing Queen Elizabeth has sat on the throne since the ’50s and has met with 10 of the last 11 U.S. Presidents.

Jackie Kennedy did it her own way and focused on France, wearing Givenchy and speaking French on occasion. She did make a huge mistake when she told a photographer that she wasn’t impressed with the furnishings of the palace and the Queen’s choice of wardrobe and hairstyle.

Reagan probably stands out as the past President with the best relationship with the Queen. She wanted to go riding with him but due to inclement weather, they sat on the couch like old friends and talked about their children.

The State Banquet is tonight and we are sure to see Melania in long white gloves. This is a standard accessory and all the other first wives have done so.

The Queen has had personal relationships with several first ladies and we all realize she is still human. She remarked to Betty Ford (after seeing her son in jeans) “I have one of those at home too.”

Ref. MSN/news/cnn, NBC/Today

Photo courtesy of Bing via insideedition.com