June 12 on Netflix: The Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

This morning, 6/4/2019, Today released a trailer on the new film directed by Martin Scorsese on the legendary singer, Bob Dylan. Based on Dylan’s comeback to the music scene, this may be one of Scorsese’s finest hours in directing. Officially titled “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese,” the long-awaited film released its first official trailer today ahead of its Netflix and theatrical release.

On October 30, 1975, Bob Dylan set out on what would become one of the most iconic tour’s in music history, the Rolling Thunder Revue. In the first trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary, we see a rare on-camera interview with Dylan along with incredible footage of the tour itself.

As the Netflix description describes the movie:

“Scorsese captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975, and the joyous music that Bob Dylan performed that fall. Master filmmaker Martin Scorsese creates a one-of-a-kind movie experience: part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream. Featuring Joan Baez, Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, Sam Shepard, Allen Ginsberg, and Bob Dylan giving his first on-camera interview in over a decade. The film goes beyond mere reclamation of Dylan’s extraordinary music—it’s a roadmap into the wild country of artistic self-reinvention.”

The official synopsis reads: “Setting out across a 1975 America exhausted politically, economically and socially, a busload of musicians — assembled by Bob Dylan — hits the road in search of new creative horizons. The resulting tour, the Rolling Thunder Revue, would reveal a Dylan rarely seen: playful, mask-wearing, intense, expansive, rejuvenated. Masterfully capturing both an icon and a nation in transition, director Martin Scorsese tells the tale using footage that was abandoned for decades, now gorgeously restored, taking viewers into the heart of a freewheeling, electrifying musical gamble. Inspired by Dylan’s own restless spirit, Scorsese performs some breathtaking sleight of hand, summoning nostalgic fantasists, boxers, magicians, starlets, and testifiers of all stripes, and exploding the boundaries of what makes a conventional documentary.”

Dylan gives a first tv interview in a decade on the film. The documentary is also accompanied by a new box set of music from the tour, “Bob Dylan – Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings.” Each of the performances heard in the film will be available in the box set, a 14 CD, 148-track collection from Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings.

The box set will be available on June 7, and the documentary drops on Netflix June 12.

