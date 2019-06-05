Happiest Cities to Live in the United States

Our society has certainly changed its focus on finding peace and happiness in the last 50 years. During the ’50s “keeping up with the Jones’es” was the way of thinking to feel successful and happy. Now, it’s all about space. Space to have the freedom to grow as a person and to develop yourself in ways you never thought possible. Women have been the leaders in making these changes and seem to be the ones who have decided to pack up the wagon and go west. Not only are they wanting to have their own identities outside being a wife and mother, they also want to live greener lives, have less house, and more visual freedom. Forbes released the latest list of the happiest places to live according to the studies conducted on the locals living there.

The list ranks the cities according to the happiest first.

Boulder, Colorado. You can bike anywhere with 300 miles of bikeways. Santa Cruz, California. Overlooks Monterrey Bay and has one of the oldest amusement parks. Family-friendly boardwalks. Charlottesville, Virginia. So many opportunities for getting outdoors. Fort Collins, Colorado. Historic storefronts and a backdrop of the Rockies. San Luis Obispo/Paso Robles/Arroyo Grande, California. “Relax at wineries, explore sand dunes, or take in coastal views along hiking and biking trails.” San Jose, California. 300 days of sunshine. Provo, Utah. City culture with tons of outdoor activities. Bridgeport, Connecticut. Locals never leave because of the endless cultural experiences. Barnstable, Massachusetts. “Seven idyllic villages, including Hyannis.” Anchorage, Alaska. 5 national parks and endless Alaskan adventures.

Other mentions were Colorado Springs, Colorado/ Portland, Maine/ and Austin, Texas.

Time gave us the top 5 unhappiest cities in the United States.

1. New York, NY

2. Pittsburgh, PA

3. Louisville, KY

4. Milwaukee, WI

5. Detroit, MI

6. Indianapolis, IN

7. St. Louis, MO

8. Las Vegas, NV

9. Buffalo, NY

10. Philadelphia, PA

So, if you are planning to move to an area for a better lifestyle, you might want to do your research first.

Ref. forbes.com, time.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via britannica.com/Colorado Springs, Co.