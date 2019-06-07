Dr. Oz Show Today: Celebrate Global Wellness Day, June 8

Today, 6/7/2019, Dr. Oz gives us the story of one woman whose diagnosis changed her life for the better. Tomorrow, June 8, 2019, the world will celebrate global wellness by sharing ways we can all live better lives. Global Wellness Day (GWD) is an entirely not-for-profit day with the fundamental purpose of making us aware of the value of our lives. It’s one day a year to stop and think and to get away from our bad habits to find peace within ourselves. The second Saturday of every June is now celebrated in some 150 countries with free events and activities, all designed to educate people to a readily available wealth of wellness options. An easy way to get involved with GWD is to follow our seven-step manifesto, and tips for living well.

This awareness of discovering a healthier lifestyle started 8 years ago. After getting diagnosed with thyroid cancer at age 29, Belgin Aksoy changed her lifestyle and shared it with others through Global Wellness Day.

This new reality motivated her to change her diet, her exercise regiment, her mental attitude — in short, her whole lifestyle. You could say her sickness became her solution. However, she was not content to hoard this new wisdom and these practices to herself. After converting her family and friends to healthier ways of living, she wanted to inspire the world. In 2012 she asked the question, “If health is one of the most important issues of our lives, why don’t we have a special day dedicated to living well?” That’s how she came to establish Global Wellness Day.

Here are 7 ways each of us can improve our own lives:

Drink more water. Eat healthy foods. Don’t buy or use plastic. Walk every day for at least an hour. Have dinner with a loved one. Do a good deed every day for someone. Go to bed at 10:00.

Tips for Living Well:

Listen to Your Body. If something feels off, don’t hesitate to insist your doctor check it out. If something doesn’t feel right, look for a solution that suits you, personally. Move! Yes, move — as in exercise. It’s the answer to almost every health question. Do anything that gets your blood flowing and lowers your blood pressure, like walking, yoga, or any kind of aerobic exercise. Exercise also improves your mood by stimulating the production of endorphins: chemicals in the brain that are natural painkillers and mood elevators. Make whatever you choose to do as routine as brushing your teeth. Speak Up and Express Your Feelings. Don’t swallow your words when you have feelings to express or be worried you will offend others. According to the Hindu theory of chakras, the chakra at the throat controls communication. Swallowing your sentences and suppressing your emotions isn’t healthy for the overall well-being of your body. Don’t hold those feelings inside; let them out. Put Healthy Eating On Your Personal Menu. Clean eating is essential. What does “clean” mean? It’s eating more organically grown and seasonal foods, and fewer processed or refined foods. No canned foods. Eat at home more often and prepare food in healthy ways. Pack food to eat away from home when on the road, at work, or at activities. When you do eat out, choose wisely. It turns out, you are what you eat. So if you eat wisely, you will become a wise and healthy person. Be Grateful. “Thyroid cancer was not the end of my life. In so many ways it was the beginning. I am grateful it hit me in my 20s; it was a great wake-up call. I wouldn’t be the woman I am today, and there wouldn’t be a Global Wellness Day impacting millions of people,” Aksoy said.

Photo courtesy of Bing via justbreathemag.com