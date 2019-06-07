Benefits of Drinking Aloe Juice

Have you have noticed the bottles of aloe juices everywhere and wondered if they were healthy? Local gas stations are even offering them in their coolers. What is the hype all about? Why now? Well, we are going to give you the answers to why this very thirst-quenching drink is flying off the shelves.

Aloe drinks are made from plants called succulents, which grow in deserts and are known for their unique ability to store water. Plants that are able to survive in harsh environments also often contain powerful molecules they use to defend themselves against the elements. Those are often able to defend your body against enemies like free radicals and inflammation, too.

The gooey substance inside its spiky leaves is well-known as a soothing skin treatment for issues like sunburn. The plant has been used as a natural topical remedy and supplement for all kinds of ailments for thousands of years, around the world.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what they are and if they’ll really benefit your health.

Aloe vera is super hydrating and contains many important nutrients. Those include amino acids, folic acid, choline, vitamins A, C and E, which are all antioxidants, minerals like calcium, and vitamin B12, which is difficult for vegans to get in their diet. It also contains several anti-inflammatory compounds. Many people say drinking aloe vera juice helps with digestion, but there is little research to back up that point. While the juice can have a laxative effect, some of the components that produce that effect can be toxic in excess. Skin health is similar — many experts swear by aloe vera juice as the secret to clear, glowing skin, but there isn’t enough science to support the claim. Of course, a drink that hydrates your body provides all kinds of important nutrients and has anti-inflammatory properties definitely has potential in terms of improving digestion, and a healthy digestive system (plus proper hydration) is crucial for great skin.

Nutritional Value of Aloe Vera Juice

Calcium

Chromium

Copper

Iron

Magnesium

Manganese

Potassium

Sodium

Vitamin A

B Vitamins (B1,B2,B3,B6,B12)

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Zinc

