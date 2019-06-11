Heartache is One of Life’s Gifts for Growth

You thought you would just die. The pain was so great that you lost all your self-esteem and wanted to just hibernate. Right? We’ve all been there. Whether it was a break-up, loss of a best friend, betrayal, the loss of your job, that dream house falls thru, or you found out that you weren’t even considered for that promotion, it just shakes you to the core. Why me? I just want to give up, you may have thought.

Well, don’t give up and don’t let any incident take the wind completely out of your sails. With every heartache, we grow a little and learn a lot if we choose to.

DEALING WITH HEARTBREAK.

You will start noticing small things that make you happy in life. In other words, simplicity will become your friend. Examples are the green grass, the song of the birds, the kisses from your pet, a new lipstick, or a great cup of coffee. Look for silver linings in every cloud. Whatever caused the hurt/pain, look in the mirror and examine your own self. Ask yourself these questions: Are there any things about my personality that I could change? Is motivation a problem for me? Did I do nothing wrong? Self-examination is part of growing into the person you really want to be. Only you can change your life and make it better. When you get knocked down, you get right back up. This is how you get stronger, learn resistance, and what to concentrate on in life. You may feel like shunning everyone for a while but put that best lipstick on, hold your head up, and show up. You will be so glad you did. Love thyself. If you want the entire world to feel sorry for you, forget it. The way to overcome any obstacle in life is to take care of yourself first. A lot of women want to baby a man into making him what she thinks he should be. Same with men. Big mistake. Big, big mistake. You are beautiful and have so much to give to the right person or job…start working on presenting yourself as the perfect package. If for no one else but you, do it. No one else is you. Never compare yourself to someone else. Learn to let go. Those emotional strings will end up around your neck and you won’t be able to even breathe normally. There are certain negatives in life that turn out to be the most positive things that will ever happen to us. We just have to let go and open the next door. Ask for help if you need it knowing time heals all. It’s ok to ask for help to get thru this difficult time. It’s the strong ones who realize we are not islands on the stream. Time will heal but for the moment, use whatever means you need to feel better. Just don’t make the mistake of jumping into something you will regret. This time is for you.

If you just sit back and think about all the greatest sufferings you have had in your life, you will see how each one took you to a higher place of awareness.

“A person may break your heart and damage your pride, but never ever give them the power to break your spirit.” Susan Gale

Ref. MSN/lifestyle, popsugar

Photo courtesy of Bing via picturequotes.com