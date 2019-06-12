Amazon: New Series/Sandra Bullock’s College Years

Sandra Bullock is the actress known as “America’s Sweetheart.” This is for many reasons, mostly, we seem to identify with her so much in all her roles. If you have wondered why she hasn’t appeared lately it’s because she’s been busy as a mom of two adopted children and is working on a new project that is bringing lots of excitement among her fans.

Variety is reporting that Bullock and Amazon are developing a series that’s “loosely based” on Bullock’s formative years as a college student. The series is being described as a “dramedy set in the world of music and dance, which will take place in the American deep south in the 1980s, where one darkly offbeat young woman defies expectations and sets out in search of love, community, and an identity of her own.” The show will be executive produced by John Legend and Akiva Goldsman, and tackle subjects like drag culture, mental health, and the AIDS epidemic.

This won’t be the first time that Bullock used her skills on the tv screen. She was the producer of the George Lopez show. Many movie stars are switching over to the in-demand expertise roles on the growing and popular privately owned networks.

Bullock will serve as a consulting producer for the show and K.C. Perry (The Originals) will write the script.

Bullock attended East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1987. While a student, she was featured in productions of Peter Pan and Chekhov’s Three Sisters.

She’s usually playing other people, but now Sandra Bullock’s own life story will be written. It’s not yet clear whether 54 yr-old Sandra will be portrayed in the series, or if her experiences will only be an inspiration for the streaming show.

According to Deadline, the series is ‘a hilarious, boundary-crossing, and often soul-wrenching trek through the oppressive cultural norms of the deep south in the 1980s.

