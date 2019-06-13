Dr. Oz Show Today: Can Low Blood Sugar Cause You to Snap?

Today, 6/13/2019, Dr. Oz discusses when medicine and crime collide. He looks at having low blood sugar and what it can do to your mind and body. Dr. Oz addresses hypoglycemic rage, an extreme case of hypoglycemia. Plus, he shares details about Alasdair Padmore and Steve Garcia, two men who violently attacked their loved ones. Then, Garcia calls in and opens up about attacking his wife.

Can low blood sugar really cause someone to kill? It can cause irrational mood swings and uncontrollable anger. Hypoglycemia is when blood sugar drops below normal levels. It is usually associated with diabetes. It is a dangerous condition that can manifest a series of serious symptoms. Some describe this as involuntary intoxication making them incapable of controlling their actions.

Alasdair Padmore, a British man, was thought to be suffering from severe hypoglycemia when he flew into a fit of rage and attacked his roommate. Padmore stabbed his friend thru the heart with a kitchen knife killing him. It was later proven he was under the influence of a hypoglycemic episode at the time of the murder. He was acquitted.

The controversial diabetes defense made headlines again in Colorado. In 1999, Steve Garcia, an insulin-dependent diabetic, was convicted of 2nd- degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault. He attacked his wife with a hammer and was sentenced to 48 years. His sentence was altered after a diabetic defense and he was sentenced to 15 years. Luckily, Garcia’s wife survived.

Garcia told Oz that on that particular day, he was having an out-of-body experience. He says he doesn’t even remember the attack. On that morning, he gave himself additional insulin because he had to go to a party. He walked into a shop to get a gift and when he came out, he attacked his wife. People told him what happened and he had no recollection. He was found sitting on a curb. His blood sugar was 24. He has to monitor his blood sugar constantly now to make sure it stays within a normal range which is 70. He now wears a monitor.

Dr. Clay Watson shares when he believes hypoglycemic rage can be considered a risk factor for violent behavior. Watson says if there has never been any history of violent rage, you have to look at the diabetes factor. Two factors that were talked about was the fact his wife wanted a divorce and he didn’t eat after taking the extra insulin.

Then, Dr. Oz explains what can happen to diabetics when they have low blood sugar. Oz says if your blood sugar drops too low it can cause memory loss and rage because your body can’t deal with being in this state. Oz says he has never heard of it being a criminal defense until this show.

Photo courtesy of Bing via tntips2016.blogspot.com