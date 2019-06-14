Dr. Oz Show Today: Are You Addicted to Online Shopping?

Today, 6/14/2019, Dr. Oz investigates what’s fueling the rise in extreme online shopping addictions. Joyce, an online-shopping addict, opens up about the constant temptations she faces, and her husband expresses how her addiction has affected their family. Oz says between 5-8% of Americans are addicted to some sort of shopping.

Joyce explains why she continues to shop, despite her husband’s feelings about her addiction and its impact on their relationship. Alicea shares how shopping helps her cope while her husband is deployed, and reveals the lowest point of her addiction.

Alicea opens up about the embarrassment she felt when her husband found out that she spent money for their electric bill on other purchases. Dr. Oz shares how online shopping produces the same high as a drug and warns of the addictive side effects. The two guests with online shopping addictions get advice from Farnoosh Torabi to begin the process of recovery. Alicea and Joyce open up about the voids in their lives that online shopping helps fill. Financial expert Farnoosh Torabi shares the main causes of online shopping addiction, why it’s a vice that many people turn to, and how targeted ads make it so hard to fight the urge to online shop. Learn tactics for breaking the cycle of addiction.

If you think you may have a shopping addiction, you may recognize 4 common phases of compulsive buying:

Anticipation. You feel an urge to shop and you can’t stop thinking about it. Preparation. You make decisions about when and where to go, what to wear, and which credit card to use. You may spend considerable time researching fashion trends or sales. Shopping. You feel intense excitement during the actual shopping experience. Spending. Your ritual is completed with the purchase. You may feel euphoria or relief, followed by a sense of let-down or disappointment with yourself.

Tactics of Online Retailers

The feeds are there to remind you to go back to your cart and get these items. The retailers will stalk you and give you a coupon if you purchase these items.

Recovery

You need to unsubscribe to these emails. Learn how to block these sites. Delay gratification. Distance yourself and go take a walk. You will get these same dopamine surges.

