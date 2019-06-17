Dr. Oz Show Today: Comedian Lisa Lampanelli on becoming a life coach

Today, 6/17/2019, Dr. Oz sits down with former stand-up comedian Lisa Lampanelli. She opens up about her remarkable journey after stepping out of the comedy spotlight into her new role as a life coach. She shares the joy she now finds in helping others and living a healthy lifestyle.

Lampanelli went under the knife to get control over her emotional eating disorder. She also made the decision to divorce her husband and to leave the stage as a comedian. Her life changed so much after bariatric surgery that she decided her life’s work was to help others.

She says emotional eating is a life-long effort to overcome. She uses her comedic talent now to give others happiness and joy and to coach them into becoming healthier.

She remarked when she has her own ups and down she has learned how to feel it. She had to learn to feel to heal. She remarked this is part of overcoming any obstacle.

Lampanelli endured fat shaming for years being overweight before her surgery. She has learned to like herself more and even says she is “super pretty.” She believes working on the internals first will help you thru any situations.

Dr. Oz introduces her to two sisters, twins, Lexi and Mandi. He says fat shaming has turned the sisters against each other. Lexi is bi-polar and the medications have made her gain weight. She says her sister is not overweight and shames her all the time. Mandi says she is only trying to help her get better but Lexi is not responding to her and withdrawing. Lexi says she is frustrated and is only building up a wall. Dr. Oz tells Mandi that she needs to show love to her sister that trusts her. Lampanelli says to Mandi, “You have got to be the soft place for her. Walk hand-in-hand with her.” Lampanelli is giving free life lessons to the sisters to help them overcome their distance now.

What kind of patient is Lisa Lampanelli? The former comedian and life coach reveals that and more, including what doctor gives her nightmares, and the one time she went down a Google rabbit hole (you’ll never guess what her health question was!). She said the week after her weight-loss surgery, she had lost 17 pounds. She says she went down the Google rabbit hole because she had nightmares of the instrument the GYN uses will get stuck. This is the kind of humor she uses to help others overcome their fears.

Photo courtesy of Bing via imbd.com