World Renown Fashion Designer Gloria Vanderbilt Has Died

This morning, 6/17/2019, CNN Correspondent, Anderson Cooper, announced to the public that his mother, fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt has died at 95. She died at home surrounded by family and friends.

Vanderbilt was born into wealth on Feb. 20, 1924, in New York City. Gloria Vanderbilt, the “poor little rich girl” who lived a life at the highest levels of fashion, society and wealth as an heir to one of the greatest family fortunes in U.S. history. She was the great-great-granddaughter of Cornelius Vanderbilt, the 19th century railroad and shipping magnate who amassed one of the greatest fortunes of the time.

Gloria’s life was always highly publicized. When she was only 10, her aunt took her mom to court for misusing Gloria’s trust fund. After being taken away from her mother, Gloria searched for love and acceptance her entire life. She married at 17 to 32-year-old Hollywood agent, Pat DiCicco. They divorced in 1945 when at the age of 21, Vanderbilt married conductor Leopold Stokowski, who was 63.

The couple had two sons and by the time they separated in 1955, Vanderbilt was being seen around New York with singer Frank Sinatra. After another divorce, Vanderbilt found herself in another custody fight – this time with Stokowski claiming that she was an unfit mother who spent too much time in psychotherapy. From 1956 to 1963 Vanderbilt was married to Sidney Lumet, director of the acclaimed films “12 Angry Men,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” “Serpico” and “Network.” She was married to her fourth husband, writer Wyatt Cooper, until his death during heart surgery in 1978. They had two sons, Anderson and Carter.

In 1988, in the greatest tragedy of Vanderbilt’s life, Carter, aged 23, killed himself by jumping from the family’s 14th-floor apartment in New York, in spite of his mother’s attempts to stop him.

She later wrote a memoir, “A Mother’s Story,” in which she reflected on her own painful upbringing and blamed Carter’s suicide on psychosis brought on by an anti-asthma drug.

Vanderbilt won a $1.5 million judgment in 1993 against her lawyer and psychiatrist, claiming they had stolen from her. Because the lawyer had not paid her taxes for several years, she owed the Internal Revenue Service so much money she had to sell a summer home in Southampton and a New York City home.

One of her memoirs told of her romances with Hollywood figures such as Sinatra, Marlon Brando, Gene Kelly and Howard Hughes (she was a teenager at the time), as well as various married men. In 2009 at age 85 she published an explicit erotic novel, “Obsession.”

Vanderbilt also challenged racial standards of the times by dating black photographer-filmmaker Gordon Parks in the 1950s.

“I embrace it all – the pain and the pleasure, the drama and the disappointments,” Vanderbilt wrote in summing up her life in the romantic memoir, “It Seemed Important at the Time.”

Gloria Laura Vanderbilt was an American artist, author, actress, fashion designer, heiress, and socialite. The Hallmark greeting card company bought some of her artwork for a line of paper goods in the early 1970s. Her work also graced a collection of scarves before she started the line of iconic jeans and expanded to perfume, shoes, leather goods and accessories. In 1978 she sold her Gloria Vanderbilt brand and started another fashion company.

“Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman who loved life and lived it on her own terms,” said son Anderson Cooper in an on-air eulogy that aired Monday morning on CNN. Cooper said they learned she had advanced cancer only this month. “She spent a lot of time alone in her head during her life, but when the end came she was not alone. She was surrounded by beauty and by family and by friends.”

During the on-air report, Cooper played a recorded video of his mother laughing while together in the hospital. “I never knew that we had the same exact giggle. I recorded it, and it makes me giggle every time I watch it,” he said in the touching news segment. “What an extraordinary life. What an extraordinary mom. What an incredible woman.”

Ref. CNN, MSN/lifestyle/reuters.com, hollywoodreporter.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via pagesix.com