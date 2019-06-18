Beagles Sniff Out Lung Cancer

The world of science is always growing and sometimes changing, going back to the natural way of detecting and curing health problems. Is it a possibility that dogs, because of their incredible sense of smell, might be able to “smell” cancer? This theory was first raised in 1989 when doctors described a case of a woman concerned about a mole that her dog would constantly sniff at and had tried to bite at what turned out to be a malignant melanoma. There have been several other reports since then of dogs detecting cancers by constantly sniffing or nudging an area of their owner’s body.

Tumors produce volatile organic compounds, which are released into urine, exhaled breath and sweat. Even in minute quantities, these compounds are thought to have a distinct odor, particularly in the early stages of cancer when cells are dividing.

There have been only a few studies with small numbers of patients, but the results suggest dogs could be trained to detect these compounds. Studies over the past decade have shown trained dogs could identify the urine of patients with bladder cancer almost three times more often than would be expected by chance alone, detect lung cancer in exhaled breath samples with very high accuracy (in two separate studies) and identify ovarian and colorectal cancers by smelling breath samples.

Scientists are also using chemical analysis and nanotechnology to try to identify cancer bio-markers in breath, sweat, and urine that could be used in blood tests or other tests to detect cancer. If they can identify the chemical changes responsible for the odor the dogs are picking up, it may be possible to develop computerized screening instruments with the same sensitivity dogs have.

Compared with dogs, the human sense of smell is pathetic: The animals smell 10,000 to 100,000 times better than we do. They can sniff out not only drugs and explosives but also cancer. However, in previous studies, the accuracy of the animals left something to be desired.

After eight weeks of training, beagles–chosen for their superior olfactory receptor genes–were able to distinguish between blood serum samples taken from patients with malignant lung cancer and healthy controls with 97% accuracy. The double-blind study is published in the July edition of The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.

Heather Junqueira, lead scientist of the research and product development company BioScentDx, carried out the study and is enthusiastic about the Beagles’ performance: “Our work paves the way for two possible research directions that can lead to new methods of cancer detection. One possibility is that dogs would also be given the task of examining patients for cancer in everyday medical practice. In addition, research can look for the biological components that dogs can detect in the blood of people with cancer in order to develop tests that also search for these components,” says Junqueira.

Researchers say the dogs’ abilities may lead to the development of effective, safe, and inexpensive means for mass cancer screening.

BioScentDx already started a breast cancer study in November. In this case, the dogs should be able to tell whether a disease is present by the breath of the test persons.

Photo courtesy of Bing via ewcollege.edu