Dr. Oz Show Today: Vitamin B3 for Glowing Skin

Today, 6/19/2019, Dr. Oz discusses all the benefits of vitamin B3 for your skin. Olay scientist Dr. Frauke Neuser shares why vitamin B3 is so important for healthy, glowing skin. Then, beauty director of Shape Magazine Kate Sandoval Box shares why it’s important to apply vitamin B3 directly on the skin.

Women will do just about anything to stay young looking. We have all heard stories of celebrities using charcoal, caffeine, and even snail slime. How do you know what actually works? Dr. Oz says the tried and true thing that works is B3. Neuser says it delivers the most benefits.

The scientifically proven multi-tasking miracles of vitamin B3 for the skin

B3 delivers surface cell turnover. B3 strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier. B3 smooths the texture of skin. B3 improves the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. B3 evens out skin tone. B3 brightens skin.

Oz tells Neuser that eating vitamin B3 is also very good for us and asked Neuser, “Isn’t this enough?” Neuser says you would have to eat a huge amount to get the same benefits you get from applying it directly to your skin. She tells Oz this one ingredient has been the miracle in all of Oil of Olay’s products for 30 years. She demonstrated how one dollop of Regenerist whip by Oil of Olay contains as much as 50 cups of kale. One jar of the Regenerist contains as much vitamin B3 as 2000 cups of kale.

Sandoval Box remarks how she gets so many letters on diet and the best skin care brands to use. She says, “Even if you ate all that kale, your body would use it all up and it would never get to your skin’s cells.” She says it is vitally important to put vitamin B3 directly on your skin. She feels confident telling her readers to use products that contain this vitamin because of all the scientifically proven data.

Sandoval Box says it’s never too young or never too late to start using good skin care products that contain B3.

Neuser says to use more than one product, such as an eye cream and serum as well. She remarks, “Oil of Olay products contain enough B3 to penetrate 10 layers deep.”

Photo courtesy of Bing via pinterest.com