This morning, 6/19/2019, TODAY aired the story of the youngest person to ever conquer the mountain that was once declared impossible. With the guidance of her dad and another male, little 10-yr.-old Selah Schneiter made it all the way to the top. Of course, she was climbing before she could even walk. Savannah Guthrie said the mount El Capitan is as tall as the tallest building in the world that is located in Dubai. You can even fit 9 stacked Empire State Buildings alongside of it.

She may weigh just 55 pounds, but that didn’t stop Selah Schneiter, of Colorado, from climbing one of the most iconic routes in North America last week. Schneiter topped out on The Nose of El Capitan after a 5-day push. She goes down in history as the youngest person to ever climb the 3,000-foot face.

The Colorado girl reached the top late Wednesday afternoon with her father, Mike Schneiter, and a close family friend, Mark Regier.