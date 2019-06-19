She first touched a boulder at 3 days old and started learning to climb years ago, according to her parents who are climbing aficionados. Mike Schneiter runs a climbing guide company in Colorado, and Selah’s mother, Joy Schneiter, is a registered nurse. The pair fell in love on an El Capitan climb back in 2001, The Denver Post reported.

While Joy Schneiter stayed home with her three youngest children, Selah, Mike, and Mark took five days to complete the journey at a leisurely pace, stopping for long lunch breaks with a view, Mike Schneiter told Alpinist.

“We did this climb for us; it was her energy and her idea,” he said.

He described the climb on Instagram, where he posted a couple of photos of Selah against the massive cliff, a goal that she’d “worked hard towards.”

Back on solid ground, Selah celebrated by eating some pizza.

“I don’t think there was necessarily a hardest time,” she told The Fresno Bee. “It was all hard. There were a few times where I would be sore and tired and sunburned, and that would kind of get me going a little bonkers. But overall, it was just great to be up there away from the world.”

Her path to the top was a year in the making.  She tells Guthrie is was overwhelming when she reached the top.  She says the hardest part was the descent because of carrying all the gear down.

Photo courtesy of Bing via planetgrimpe.com