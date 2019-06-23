Maintaining Beautiful and Healthy Nails

It’s summertime again and we want to rock those pastel nail polishes to compliment our darker tanned bodies. Many of us like to dig in the dirt, planting flowers and herbs. We also like to wash our cars and even catch ourselves impatiently using our nails to open tab-top cans around the pool. We do so many things, that we don’t realize, that damage our nails. If we want our nails to look like they are always well kept, we have to be more disciplined in how we care for them. Pros and doctors weigh in on keeping healthier nails and this is some of the advice they shared.

Nails and cuticles need moisture. Like your hair and skin, they need to maintain a natural ph balance. The cuticles are the walls protecting the nails. “The main habit to break is picking, trimming, or manipulating your cuticles in any way,” says North Carolina dermatologist and nail specialist Chris G. Adigun, M.D. Cuticles act as both a seal and a barrier, keeping in hydration and keeping out possible infections. “Your cuticles are the last line of defense, acting as a shield to block the spread of bacteria from moving in on your nail,” celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann explains. “Cutting them can potentially irritate or infect your nail.” To avoid both, gently push them back instead of trimming. Products such as Vaseline and Aquaphor are most effective because they seal in the moisture. Avoid harsh chemicals like acetone and nail hardeners that dry out the nail and make them brittle. Always wear a base coat that contains moisturizers to protect the natural nail. Avoid any cheap/imported products that can contain ingredients that can seep into your body. Read the ingredients. Find one that contains keratin and peptides. File Correctly. “Shaping your nails may seem like a mindless activity, but it can actually weaken and break your nails if executed improperly,” Lippmann explains. Use a fine-grit file, start on the outside edge and pull towards the center—then continue to gently swipe across your nail in that one direction. Don’t saw the file back and forth, which creates too much friction and gives you frayed edges that catch and snag easily. Lippmann also recommends holding the file tilted underneath the tip. “This prevents over-filing by allowing you to see exactly what you are doing,” she says. Eat a healthy diet and take supplements. upping your intake of protein (get it from pork, broccoli, and lentils), biotin (eggs, salmon, peanuts), zinc (green beans, shellfish, cashews) and iron (beef, spinach, kale). Maintain an organic, minimally processed diet. Try adding supplements such as Biotin or Omega 3. Exfoliate. Use a nail buffer only once a week on the surface of your nails in gentle circular motions to smooth and brighten beds. Get regular gentle manicures to avoid picking at your cuticles and nails.

