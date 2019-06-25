TODAY: Did You Cancel Your Island Vacation? Consider These Places In The U.S.

This morning, 6/25/2019, TODAY shared a list of the top places to travel in the United States if you do not want to travel abroad. Due to the recent deaths of U.S. Citizens in the Dominican Republic, many are choosing to stay in the states. U.S. News and World Report has released the top places for you to go according to live polls taken considering; cost, beauty, history, and safety. These sites/cities are listed according to ranking.

Best Places to Visit in the USA

1. Grand Canyon

2. Yosemite National Park

3. Yellowstone National Park

4. Maui (Hawaii)

5. Glacier National Park

6. New York City

7. San Francisco, Ca.

8. Washington, D.C.

9. Honolulu, Hawaii

10. Telluride, Colorado

Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.

1. Glacier National Park

2. Grand Canyon

3. Olympic National Park

4. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

5. Sequoia National Park

6. Anchorage, Alaska

7. Colorado Springs, Colorado

8. Portland, Oregon

9. San Antonio, Tx.

10. Williamsburg, Va.

Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA

1. Telluride, Colorado

2. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

3. Lake Tahoe (California, Nevada)

4. Sedona, Arizona

5. Bar Harbor, Maine

6. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

7. Monterey, California

8. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

9. Williamsburg

10. Moab, Utah

Best Historical Cities to Visit in the USA

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Boston, Mass.

3. Philadelphia, Pa.

4. Gettysburg, Pa.

5. Williamsburg, Va

6. Charleston, South Carolina

7. Savannah, Georgia

8. Plymouth, Mass.

9. St. Augustine, Fla.

10. Salem, Massachusetts

