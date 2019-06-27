Dr. Oz Today: Best Summer Foods For Dieting And Becoming Healthier

Today, 6/27/2019, Dr. Oz shares with us a list of abundant healthy and low-calorie foods that you can eat to help you lose weight during the summer months. Summer can be a glorious time of year. However, with hot and sunny days also comes the need for indulgence in treats like ice cream, fruity cocktails, and other foods that aren’t super healthy for you.

Check out these summer foods that are fresh, flavorful, and will help you keep your diet healthy and under control.

WATERMELON. As its name suggests, watermelon is made up of mostly water. This makes it the perfect summertime snack because it’s low in calories and loaded with vitamins A and C. Watermelon is also a great source of the antioxidant lycopene. One study showed that lycopene helps to protect your skin from sun damage from within! Cool down in the summer heat with a refreshing cup of watermelon – at only 44 calories per cup! ZUCCHINI. Swap out the carbs from traditional pasta dishes with zucchini or bake some in the oven as a potato chip substitute. Zucchini is also a great source of vitamin B6, which is needed for making melatonin in the body. Zucchini is a great way to boost your melatonin production naturally and ensure a good night’s sleep throughout the summer months. YOGURT. Researchers have found that the probiotics in yogurt may help with weight loss. Probiotics help regulate the digestive system, which in turn helps with bloating and can improve the overall health of your gut. Make sure that you check the label for “live active cultures” in order to get the most benefits out of your yogurt. Plus, if you eat Greek yogurt for breakfast, the protein will keep you feeling full and satisfied until lunch. CELERY. A recently published study in Annals of Family Medicine of around 10,000 adults concluded that fruits and vegetables with a high water content may help with weight loss. Staying hydrated is always essential to nourish your body, but adding in other foods with a lot of water can make it even easier to keep off the pounds. Celery is loaded with water, so enjoy it as a snack with your favorite hummus or nut butter, or eat it plain for your waistline to reap the benefits. CUCUMBERS. Cucumbers are another water-rich, low-calorie food. Cucumbers are a great anti-inflammatory and antioxidant food. They are also a great source of vitamin C, which is a natural antihistamine, which may help you out with those pesky summertime allergies. BERRIES. In-season berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries contain flavonoids. One study in the journal BMJ found that foods with high amounts of flavonoids helped the body maintain a healthy weight. Additionally, berries are packed with fiber, which makes them both filling and healthy to eat. AVOCADO. Avocados are a great source of B vitamins, vitamin C, K, and E, as well as many other minerals such as iron, copper, zinc, and magnesium, making it quite a superfood. Plus, several studies have shown that the healthy monounsaturated fats found in avocados may help keep belly fat under control. While avocados are high in calories, they are nutritious calories that are great for your body. CILANTRO. Spices and fresh herbs are a great way to add flavor to a meal without adding excess calories. Cilantro is also a great source of lutein and zeaxanthin, which are extremely beneficial for eye health, protecting against diseases like macular degeneration and cataracts. PINEAPPLE. Pineapple contains an enzyme named bromelain, which studies suggest has anti-inflammatory effects. Bromelain has been shown to reduce allergy symptoms such as nasal swelling and congestion. LEMON. Lemons are packed with vitamin C which is an antioxidant that can help fight skin damage caused by the sun over the summer. It is also essential for the formation of collagen which can help reduce wrinkles. TOMATO. Tomatoes are a low-calorie snack and side dish option that can be perfectly paired with every meal. You can easily fill up on them without worrying about how many calories you just ate. Plus, they’re rich in lycopene, which has been shown to lower bad cholesterol and improve overall heart health.

Photo courtesy of Bing via stayathomemum.com