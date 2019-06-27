Chip and Joanna Gaines Donate $1.5 Million to St. Jude’s Hospital

Today, 6/27/2019, “Fixer Upper” stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines traveled to Memphis and presented a check of $1.5 million to St. Jude’s Hospital for children. Not only have they generously donated the money, they also gave the very ill children a permanent playhouse that they designed. It will be located at the St. Jude Target House. It sits behind an archway covered in flowers and has a pretend kitchen with tables and plastic food for the kids to play chef.

“When we heard that the space outside of Target House could use a little love, we knew right away that we wanted to create a sweet playhouse for the kids to enjoy,” Joanna said. “There’s something so special about spending time together outside and while we’re hopeful that these families will not have to stay here for very long, we wanted to create a retreat for them to explore while they are here.”

“When we were designing this playhouse, we knew we wanted it to feel whimsical and fun — that was the inspiration behind details like the colorful flowers in the flower boxes and the sweet kitchen area,” Joanna said. “Our hope is that this space brings a bit of joy to the families here.”

“Target does so many incredible things for families at St. Jude, from providing a home-away-from-home at Target House to delivering amazing events and surprises all year that let kids just be kids,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “To see their faces light up as they challenge their friends to a game of lawn bowling or explore the new playhouse designed by the incredible Chip and Joanna Gaines—it’s truly unforgettable, and we’re all so grateful.”

“As we walked in today, a little boy told us that he’s ‘demo day-ing’ his cancer treatment and that’s pretty much the best thing I’ve ever heard. In our world, demo day marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of a newer, more exciting one,” Chip said at the event. “And that’s exactly what we want for you — we’re pulling for each and every one of you.”

The couple wore bumblebee headbands and played the piano while singing with the children. Joanna had a storytime reading of her new book, “We are the Gardeners.”

The check is money that was raised thru a social media campaign that the Gaineses created where stars like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and Kacey Musgrove donated to. The Gaineses surpassed their $500,000 goal, and ultimately presented a donation of $1.5 million to St. Jude. The money will ensure that families of children with cancer never receive a bill from them for treatment, travel, housing or food.

The couple will launch their own cable network in 2020.

Ref. MSN/entertainment, people.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via today.com