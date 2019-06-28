Dr. Oz Show Today: Monitoring and Maintaining A Healthy Blood Pressure

Today, 6/28/2019, Dr. Oz [a cardiologist] thoroughly discusses the necessity of monitoring and maintaining healthy blood pressure. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is often called the Silent Killer because many people show no symptoms when their blood pressure is too high. Approximately one out of every three adults in the United States suffer from hypertension. This is why learning how to monitor blood pressure at home, interpreting your numbers, and making healthy lifestyle changes are so important to your heart health.

Hypertension is a risk factor for stroke and can cause severe damage to other organs – eyes, kidneys and the arteries that bring blood to the heart muscle (coronary arteries). Here’s how to know what’s normal, what’s not, and how to maintain your optimal health when it comes to blood pressure.

What Is a Normal Blood Pressure?

Normal or ideal blood pressure is less than 120/80 mm Hg. When the top number (the systolic number) is 120-129, a person is considered to have elevated blood pressure.”

If a person’s blood pressure is over 130/80, they are considered to have stage 1 hypertension. And if it is over 140/90, they are considered to have stage 2 hypertension.

What Do the Numbers Mean?

There are two numbers in the blood pressure measurement. The first, or top number, is called the systolic blood pressure and represents the pressure in your arteries (the blood vessels that carry blood with oxygen from the heart to the body) when the heart contracts (beats).

The bottom number is called the diastolic blood pressure and represents the pressure in your arteries while your heart relaxes in-between beats. Both numbers are integral to your health and elevation in one, or both, are considered when diagnosing hypertension.

How Is Blood Pressure Measured?

Blood pressure is measured with a sphygmomanometer, more commonly called a blood pressure cuff. The cuff is typically placed around the upper arm just above the elbow and inflated, then deflated while listening with a stethoscope over the artery in the arm.

To be as accurate as possible, blood pressure should be measured after a person has sat quietly for at least five minutes and not had caffeine, tobacco or exercised for at least 30 minutes. A proper size cuff should be used.

Monitoring Your Blood Pressure at Home

Research shows home blood pressure monitoring can be vital to reducing a patient’s risk of stroke, heart attack, heart failure or kidney failure. You can get an inflatable blood pressure cuff online or at any medical supply store to keep a closer eye on your progress. People with high blood pressure who monitor at home show an improvement in medication compliance and are quicker to take action.

What Causes High Blood Pressure?

Many factors can contribute to developing high blood pressure. Some can be controlled, such as weight, eating too much salt, drinking too much alcohol, and lack of physical exercise. The exact role of stress is unclear but is felt to be a factor as well.

Some factors that cannot be controlled are heredity (the genetic predisposition to having high blood pressure), older age, and race.

How Is Hypertension Treated?

Lifestyle Modification

Changes in a person’s lifestyle can significantly lower blood pressure.

Diet

The American Heart Association suggests consuming no more than 1500 mg of salt daily for those with hypertension. It can be hard to measure exactly how much sodium you’re eating, but removing processed foods from your diet, checking sodium labels on food packaging, and going easy on the salt shaker can all help.

Emphasize fruit, vegetables, low-and non-fat dairy products, lean meats, fish, beans, and nuts in your diet.

Exercise

Exercise can help lower blood pressure by training your heart to work stronger and pump blood more easily throughout your arteries.

Weight Loss

Maintaining a healthy weight for one’s height will also reduce blood pressure.

Medication

All people with hypertension should be treated with some sort of lifestyle modification; however, many will still need medication. There are several types or classes of blood pressure medications that work in different ways. Some examples are diuretics (water pills), and vasodilators that relax the arterial wall.

Medications are also chosen according to other medical conditions that a patient may have. It is important to take medications as prescribed as they are formulated to work for either 12 or 24 hours.

