David Foster and Katharine McPhee Tie The Knot

American Idol star Katharine McPhee, 35, and record producer David Foster, 69, wed in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington on Friday, June 28, 2019. This is the actress/singer’s second marriage and David’s fifth. Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson. McPhee took to twitter that she changed her last name to Foster.

The bride wore a wedding gown by Zac Posen and the groom wore a tuxedo by Stefano Ricci.

150 of their friends and family attended the wedding. All of Foster’s kids were on hand including eldest daughter Amy, who recently revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo a double mastectomy operation.

David proposed to Katharine back in July 2018 on top of a mountain in Anacapri, Italy. Their wedding comes almost a year after the couple got engaged in Italy after knowing each other for over a decade. Katharine was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016 where Foster played the piano at their wedding.

Foster produced his wife’s first song 13 years ago. Katharine took to Instagram to pay a sweet tribute to now-husband David, in her pre-wedding post. Katharine shared a clip of her cover of the Wizard of Oz classic Somewhere Over The Rainbow, as she told fans it was released 13 years to the day before her wedding.

‘Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it.’

‘Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.’

David recently shared a snap of his new bride in her gown as they sat in a car together after the wedding. He captioned it: ‘I’m in the best seat ever!’

The newlyweds vacationed in Greece and Italy prior to Friday’s ceremony.

