Some Foods Can Do Weird Things To Your Body

We are all trying our best to eat healthier these days. Trying to get those required amounts of fresh fruits and vegetables can be a tough task sometimes. What’s really astounding is when you wake up one morning and you have orange hands! Did you know that some of the healthiest foods you eat, can do really weird things to your body? Have you ever noticed that desperate need for a nap after Thanksgiving dinner? It’s not in your mind. It’s in your stomach.

According to the Dermatology Clinic at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, eating too many carrots can actually turn your skin on the palms of your hands, the soles of your feet, and in-between your laugh lines a tint of orange. It’s from all the healthy beta-carotene they contain. The good news is that you would have to eat at least 10 a day for this to happen. Did you know that one way to help beat bloating is to eat a banana every day? Bananas help prevent water retention and the potassium in them balances sodium in your body which causes bloating. Some of the healthiest foods can actually make you very sleepy. Turkey, almonds, chicken, turkey, beans, and fatty fish can all make you crave a nap from the tryptophan they contain. Darker chocolate could reduce stress by decreasing the cortisol hormone. Studies have also found the candy improves mood, memory, and immunity. Highly acidic fruits such as oranges, grapefruit, pineapples, and tomatoes can make you want to pee more. The acid can irritate your bladder making you feel like you need to go when you actually don’t. Cilantro can help with IBS. It helps calm the stomach. Chewing gum can actually cause bloating because you are inhaling a lot of air while chewing it. Beets and berries can turn your pee pink and asparagus makes urine smell really strange. Artificial dyes in gummy bears, jello, and icing can actually turn your poo a different color. Licorice can as well.

So, don’t think something bad is happening to you after you eat any of these….it’s just a weird reaction.

Ref. MSN/lifestyle/tasteofhome.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via dreamstime.com