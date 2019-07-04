Remembering An American Hero/ Luis Alvarez

Alvarez was among thousands of first responders who spent months digging through the rubble for survivors, then bodies. He died Saturday after a years-long battle with cancer he blamed on three months toiling at Ground Zero.

In his last days [only 3 weeks ago] very sick and speaking from his pleading heart, he appeared before a Congressional Committee with Jon Stewart to implore Congress to reauthorize the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund.

“You all said you would never forget. Well, I’m here to make sure that you don’t,” Alvarez testified at a House Judiciary Committee hearing. “I will not stand by and watch as my friends with cancer from 9/11, like me, are valued less than anyone else.”

The committee unanimously approved the bill, which awaits votes in the House and Senate. The next day Alvarez faced his 69th round of chemotherapy. A week later he was in hospice care.