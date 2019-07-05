Dr. Oz’s Favorite Uses For Everyday Things

Today, 7/5/2019, we share with you some of Dr. Oz’s favorite ways to use things you may already have for other uses. Have a stubborn stain you need to be removed? Smelly feet that you can’t get rid of? Dr. Oz scanned his social networks to see what ways you’re using everyday household items to solve those little annoying dilemmas. Try out some of these new uses for everyday things to see for yourself!

Olive Oil as a Furniture Buffer

Take the olive oil out of your kitchen cabinet and use it to buff out scratches on your wood furniture. All you need is a small amount on a soft cloth to remove stubborn scratches.

Black Tea as an Odor Eater

Soak your feet in black tea to help eliminate foot odor. Fill your tub or a foot-size bin with water, drop one to two tea bags in and soak your feet for 20 minutes for maximum benefits.

Rubbing Alcohol as a Cleaner

If you run out of bathroom cleaning supplies in the middle of your housework, try using rubbing alcohol as a substitute in your shower. Pour a tablespoon or so in the shower tub and scrub for best results.

Witch Hazel as a Skin Astringent

Witch hazel is great for shrinking pores on your face. Use it as a toner in the morning or evening after your regular face wash to benefit from its astringent powers.

Baby Powder as an Ant Repellent

Sprinkle some baby powder on the floor where you’re having an ant problem and watch the critters disappear (and never return!).

Toothpaste as a Jewelry Cleaner

Toothpaste is for more than just polishing and cleaning your teeth: It polishes and cleans your silver jewelry, too. Apply a small amount to your jewelry and use a toothbrush to gently buff and polish.

Mouthwash as a Flower Freshener

Keep your flowers lasting longer by pouring some mouthwash into the vase. In addition to the food and water, it helps the flowers grow and stay beautiful for a few extra days.

Kitty Litter as an Odor Eater

Place kitty litter in the bottom of your garbage bag to eliminate odors. You can also put some kitty litter in an open Tupperware at the bottom of your refrigerator to help minimize potential food odor.

Pipe Cleaners as a Dish Cleaner

Pipe cleaners are great for school projects and crafting, but they can be a great kitchen cleaner, too! Use them with dish soap to clean out reusable straws in water bottles and sippy cups.

Contact Lens Cases as a Storage Space

Only bringing a carry-on when traveling, so need to scale down the size of your liquid beauty products? Use contact-lens cases to store lotions and other small liquids. You’ll be able to bring all your beauty essentials without breaking the TSA guidelines.

Using these items for different purposes can help you save a ton of money and may get you better results than the more expensive store brands.

Photo courtesy of Bing via istockphoto.com