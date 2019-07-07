Marine Fights For Old Glory On American Soil

During basic training on the Marine Corps bases, the recruits face a 54-hour final event known as The Crucible. Anyone who passes these grueling series of training tests will become and forever be a Marine. Afterward, the Marines are told they are the guardians in charge of making sure that the American flag (Old Glory) forever flies and protecting all she stands for. This promise made by one Marine was put into action on American soil last week.

A Marine veteran snatched a burning American flag from protesters Thursday (July 4) just before President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” on the National Mall.

As the flag erupted in flames, a man wearing a sleeveless “Make America Great Again” shirt and a MARPAT (Marine pattern) bucket hat charged the group and grabbed the burning flag with his bare hands. He whipped it away from the protesters and attempted to put out the fire.

He continued to yell back at the protesters while holding onto the scorched flag. Someone asked the man if he was a veteran, and he pointed to the USMC tattoo on his shoulder, responding simply, “Yes! Semper fi.” The group of protesters, all wearing Revolutionary Communist Party shirts that read “BA Speaks: Revolution, Nothing Less,” linked arms and began chanting, “America was never great.”

Following the flag-burning, several skirmishes broke out between protesters and Trump supporters, resulting in two arrests. A statement from the U.S. Secret Service indicated that two agents were injured while making those arrests.

Despite periods of rain, the “Salute to America” was well-attended and included a flyover from the U.S. Navy’s famed Blue Angels and Marine One.

During President Trump’s speech, he said, ‘We celebrate our history, our people, and the heroes who proudly defend our flag – the brave men and women of the United States military.” One hero was on the same grounds doing just that.

A statement from the U.S. Secret Service indicated that two agents were injured while making those arrests.

‘Another fight breaks out between pro-Trump people and the American flag burning group in front of the White House.’ pic.twitter.com/jfBcC

Photo courtesy of Bing via brusselsmorning.com, John Wayne print courtesy of azquotes.com

Source https://dailycaller.com/2019/07/04/veteran-burning-flag-white-house/