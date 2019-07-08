Do You Want To Look Younger?

Do you ever look in the mirror and realize you look your age. Even though you shopped in your departments for the latest trends, you still feel you look like a retired secretary or someone’s great-aunt? Well, we have tips from fashion designers to help you achieve a more youthful look without appearing you robbed your granddaughter’s closet. Simply follow some of these tips and then look in the mirror at the new 40 who is now 60.

Tips for the older woman to look younger.

Shorten your hems. Long or mid-length skirts and dresses look dowdy if they aren’t flowy enough. Simply shorten your hem a little to make your legs look longer and lift you up a little. Just slightly above the knee and not mini-skirts. Mix up your accessories. Mix several bracelets with your watch. Don’t be afraid to mix silver and gold. Keep them thin and not large and gaudy. Avoid sets. Wear large bangle earrings to match. Pick up a cute updated clutch to carry instead of that heavy worn-out shoulder bag that weighs you down. Get rid of those clunky shoes. Look for comfortable shoes (since we are all older) but stay away from wide thick-looking shoes. Choose slimmer designs to make your feet look more youthful and not like you are going skiing into a nursing home. A lot of therapeutic shoe companies have done amazing things to keep up with the demands of today’s older woman. Platforms are not your friend. Invest in ankle boots. Nothing says style like these do with dresses and pants. Make sure your skin products contain hyaluronic acid. This will keep your skin renewed by removing the old dead skin cells. It will add moisture to your skin for a youthful appearance. Whiten your teeth. Years of tea and coffee have stained your teeth which is aging. You can remedy this with a mix of baking soda and water or buy products available in stores. Wear belts. If you are wearing jeans, wear a belt that is a statement piece. The belt shows you still have curves. If you are wearing a dress, wear a large leather statement belt. Buy a good bra. Lawdy mercy, pay attention to those bulges behind the strap and under the arm. Get professionally fit in a good support bra. Forget those push-ups that only accentuate your wrinkled chest. You want lift and support but most of all…coverage. Wear natural make-up. This is a must. The more you put on, the older you look. Learn to accentuate your best features with colors that bring them out naturally. Always wear lipstick with a cream base. Stay away from heavy powders that set into your wrinkles and matte lipsticks that accentuate your aging lips. Be positive, active, and read. Always stay above negativity, keep moving, and learn something new to keep your conversations updated and your brain active. Keep your hair updated for your age and face. Wear bright colors! LASTLY…….STAY OUT OF THE SUN! Leather is aged….so is your skin if it looks like leather.

