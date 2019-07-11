How Employers Rate Your Interview

Interviewing for a job can be very stressful. Employers have upped their game on the study of human nature and body language. Some employers are even considering voice monitoring to see if the tone of your voice will make you a fit for certain positions. If you are currently looking for employment and wondered why you haven’t gotten callbacks, there are things that may be hindering you getting hired. Things you aren’t even aware that you can change or stop doing. From job interview preparation to the interview thank-you letter, our job experts can help you learn about what to expect, how to prepare, and how to follow up for your interview.

These are some of the things that can affect your interview:

Remember, Tuesday morning is the best day to schedule an interview according to Glassdoor. This is the best time to get employer’s undivided attention. Avoid pre- or post-lunch interviews. Rainy days seem to have a negative effect vs. sunny days for an interview, according to a study conducted by the University of Toronto. Be a little early for your interview but a lot earlier can hurt your chances of getting hired. Lynn Taylor, a national workplace author says, “You may look too anxious to get the job.” If you know you have a key rival interviewing, schedule your interview on a different day. Too many interviews can make an employer reject capable candidates when there are several on the same day. When you are waiting to be seen, do not drink, eat, or use your phone. Remember, the receptionist is watching and listening too. If a company should fly you in to be interviewed, treat the shuttle driver and your contact with the greatest respect. They will be questioned. Your handshake says so much. A weak handshake shows a lack of confidence and a firm (not hard) handshake shows confidence. Do it with a friendly smile. If you are offered coffee or water, do not accept it. This will take time from your employer having to get it for you. The interviewer will see you the way you see yourself. Remember this in your speech and answers. Blue and black are the best colors for an interview. Avoid orange, red, and bright/bold prints, according to CareerBuilder. Don’t even have your cell phone within clear sight of your employer and DO NOT use it. Don’t sit down until your employer offers you a seat. Learn to tailor your answers to your interviewer’s age. If you have a panel interview, make eye contact with everyone on the panel when you are speaking and listening. Sit up straight and smile during your interview. Don’t smile too much. What you do with your hands. Open palms show sincerity, downward palms shows dominance, concealing your hands shows you are hiding something, and finger tapping shows impatience. Ask thoughtful and intelligently researched answers at the end. Do research on the company and your position. Get a cold drink of water before your interview to avoid sweating. Send a thank-you note or email right after your interview. If you send an email, do not do it at 3:00 am. Do it during business hours. Watch your body language!

Ref. MSN/lifestyle/businessinsider.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via time.com