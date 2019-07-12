Queen Elizabeth Isn’t Going Anywhere

Elizabeth II is Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms. Elizabeth was born in London as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York, later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and she was educated privately at home. Her father acceded to the throne on the abdication of his brother King Edward VIII in 1936, from which time she was the heir presumptive. She began to undertake public duties during the Second World War, serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service. In 1947, she married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, with whom she has four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. She celebrated 65 years on the throne on February 2017 with her Sapphire Jubilee. As the longest-serving monarch in British history, she has tried to make her reign more modern and sensitive to a changing public while maintaining traditions associated with the crown.

Reader’s Digest recently released an in-depth look into Queen Elizabeth’s long years upon the throne and the reasons she will never give up the crown.

There is no tradition in the United Kingdom of giving up the throne due to age. On her 21st birthday, she promised she would reign for life. The Queen feels reigning is her “life duty or call.” Prince Charles’s reputation took a nosedive after the divorce from Diana. public support of the Queen’s turning the throne over to the Prince of Wales has not risen significantly. Recent surveys show that a full 70 percent of the United Kingdom would prefer the Queen remain in power for as long as she lives. Public opinion is that they love the monarchy more than the queen but not sure they want to hand over the reins to another monarch. As far as Charles, ‘We know far too much about his foibles and past errors to revere him as we revere his mother,’ writes The Daily Mail‘s Allison Pearson. Also, he’s already in his 70’s and the public feels he would be too old to take the throne. Public sentiment isn’t exactly supportive of a ‘Queen Camilla.’ Since Phillip retired, her sons and grandsons have accompanied her to many events giving the monarchy a facelift. The beauty of her staying on the throne at her age is that she has been delegating more and more of her duties to her grandsons, preparing them for leadership.

